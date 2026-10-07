Spider-Man: Brand New Day Releases Full Tombstone, Ramrod & Other Villains Scene Online

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's entire opening scene, featuring Spidey clashing with six supervillains, has been released online. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures had audiences perplexed in the lead-up to Brand New Day, with over half a dozen villains included in the marketing, more rumored to appear, and no clear sign of who the main villain actually was. In the end, those duties fell to Tramell Tillman's Damage Control boss William Metzger and, to a lesser extent, Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, driven by a desire to save her sister ahead of her role in Phase 7's X-Men.

Fandango exclusively unveiled an "Extended Preview" of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to coincide with its digital home release, which finally reveals the opening villain montage in all of its glory. The clip amounts to the first 9 minutes of Brand New Day that just so happens to include the comic book cover-inspired montage of Tom Holland's Spidey taking down an assortment of obscure villains.

For many, the most anticipated villain in Spider-Man 4 was Michael Mando's Scorpion, making his long-awaited return 9 years after he was first teased in Homecoming's post-credits scene. After losing to Spidey in a previous winter, Scorpion was broken out of prison and mind-controlled by Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, only to lose to the wall-crawler again and end up right where he began.

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Into the Spider-Verse star Marvin Jones III came on board as mob boss Tombstone to dangle Spidey off a building before he was defeated off-screen and arrested. It's safe to say that many were surprised to see just a few seconds of Tombstone, as Lonnie Lincoln was heavily rumored to have a much more important role.

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Spidey also tangled with the mercenary Tarantula aboard a boat in a recreation of The Amazing Spider-Man #134's comic cover. Interestingly, the Tarantula clash evolved greatly even between Brand New Day trailers, with the backdrop and lighting appearing vastly different from first look to release.

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The web-slinger took to the heights of New York City to fight the aptly-named boomerang-tossing thief, Boomerang. Before release, there were widespread theories that M.J.'s new boyfriend would be unveiled as Boomerang in a surprise twist, although neither ultimately got enough screentime for such a twist.

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The Fandango clip also had Peter thrusting into the skies to take down The Hand, best known for its roles in Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. The super-powered ninja group went on to work for Tramell Tillman's William Metzger and became the basis for Brand New Day's third act battle after Hulk.

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Deadpool & Wolverine actor Billy Clements re-entered the MCU as the obscure cyborg villain Ramrod, who Spidey thrust into a wall in front of scared onlookers. There's no telling where Ramrod got his cyborg implants in the MCU, but perhaps that's a mystery that could be resolved down the line.

Marvel Studios

After a record-breaking box-office run that earned over $2.5 billion and turned Spider-Man: Brand New Day into the third-highest-grossing movie ever, it is now available for digital purchase and will soon find its streaming home on Netflix. In the meantime, the first 9 minutes of Brand New Day can be watched below:

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Montage Villains Ever Return to the MCU?

Marvel Studios cleverly utilized an opening montage to honor a slew of classic comic covers and to highlight just how busy Spider-Man has been saving New York since No Way Home, all while disregarding Peter Parker entirely.

In the case of Boomerang, Tarantula, and Ramrod, all three are so obscure and relatively insignificant in Spider-Man lore that they are unlikely to appear again. That said, perhaps somebody like Alistair Smythe could one day be revealed to be behind all of these foes, trying to keep Spidey busy and away from their plans.

Brand New Day almost certainly won't be the last time audiences see Tombstone, who is rumored to have an "overarching" role in the next Spider-Man trilogy. The MCU could be heading for a turf war between street-level mob bosses in a future Spider-Man movie, pitting the web-slinger in the middle of a larger feud.

Tombstone, Kingpin, Silvermane, and Hammerhead are the obvious contenders for a New York gang war, but Scorpion could also have a stake in the action. After all, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 saw Scorpion and Tombstone leading a gang feud just last year, and history could repeat itself in live-action.

The Hand has existed for centuries in the MCU, so it's tough to imagine that Spidey vanquished the ancient order of ninjas that easily. There have been reports that the Hand will return in next year's Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 alongside Elodie Yung's Elektra, making it Matt Murdock's turn to deal with that problem.