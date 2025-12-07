5 Iconic Marvel 'Wars' That the MCU Needs to Adapt After Phase 6

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is hurtling toward the climactic conclusion of its Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Secret Wars, set to release on December 17, 2027. This film, directed by the Russo brothers and featuring a multiversal ensemble led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, promises to be a seismic event, resetting the MCU’s narrative landscape.

As Phase 6 wraps up the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Studios faces the daunting task of crafting new crossover events to sustain the franchise’s momentum, captivate audiences, and introduce fresh drama for Phases 7 and beyond. The comics offer a treasure trove of epic-scale storylines that could serve as the backbone for the MCU’s next chapter.

With the introduction of the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and cosmic threats like Galactus in Phase 6, the groundwork is laid for epic conflicts that pit heroes against heroes, gods against mortals, and empires against each other. These stories deliver spectacle, explore deep themes of rivalry, redemption, and cosmic balance, a perfect recipe for keeping fans at the cinematic table, hungry for more.

Avengers vs. X-Men

Marvel Comics

Avengers vs. X-Men (2012), written by a team including Brian Michael Bendis and Jason Aaron, is a natural fit for the MCU as it prepares to integrate the X-Men, who are set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The comic pits Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against the mutant nation over the Phoenix Force, a cosmic entity that threatens to possess Hope Summers, a young mutant with messianic potential.

The conflict escalates into a global war, with heroes like Captain America and Wolverine clashing over ideology, protection versus survival, resulting in a battle that reshapes mutantkind.

In the MCU, this storyline could follow Secret Wars, leveraging the X-Men’s introduction and the Fantastic Four’s established presence. The Phoenix Force could be introduced as a multiversal threat, forcing the Avengers and the X-Men into a moral and physical showdown.

The narrative could explore mutant discrimination in the MCU’s Earth-616, mirroring real-world tensions, while delivering blockbuster battles across iconic locations like New York and Genosha. With the right execution, Avengers vs. X-Men could rival Civil War in emotional weight and spectacle.

World War Hulk

Marvel Comcis

World War Hulk (2007), written by Greg Pak, is a visceral, Hulk-driven epic that sees Bruce Banner return to Earth seeking vengeance. After being exiled to the planet Sakaar by the Illuminati (Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Reed Richards, and others), the Hulk builds a new life, only to lose it in a catastrophic explosion he blames on his former allies. Enraged, he leads an alien armada to Earth, challenging the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men in a brutal campaign that levels cities and exposes the heroes’ moral failings.

Post-Secret Wars, the MCU could adapt World War Hulk to reintroduce the chaotic version of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, who is set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The story could pivot from the comics by tying Hulk’s exile to multiversal fallout from Secret Wars, perhaps orchestrated by Doctor Doom or a new Illuminati.

The narrative would showcase Hulk’s raw power unleashed in a way not seen since Avengers: Age of Ultron. Key battles, like Hulk versus the Thing or Wolverine, would deliver visual spectacle that would bring back the Infinity War level of excitement many have longed for.

War of Kings

Marvel Comics

War of Kings (2009), by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, is a cosmic epic centered on the Inhumans, Shi’ar, and Kree empires. After Black Bolt and the Inhumans seize control of the Kree, they clash with the Shi’ar, led by the volatile Vulcan, in a war that threatens to destabilize the universe.

The conflict draws in cosmic players like the Guardians of the Galaxy and Nova, culminating in a tumultuous event that reshapes the cosmic hierarchy.

With the MCU’s cosmic landscape expanding, evidenced by The Fantastic Four: First Steps introducing Galactus and Eyes of Wakanda exploring Vibranium’s galactic significance, War of Kings could anchor post-Phase 6’s cosmic narrative.

The Inhumans, previously mishandled in the 2017 ABC series, could be rebooted with Black Bolt leading a revitalized royal family. The Shi’ar, hinted at in The Marvels (2023), could introduce Vulcan as a new antagonist, while Nova’s long-rumored solo project, which has received an interesting update, could tie in.

This storyline would shift focus from Earth-based conflicts to interstellar politics, offering stunning visuals of space battles and alien worlds.

Chaos War

Marvel Comics

Chaos War (2010-2011), by Greg Pak and Fred Van Lente, pits Hercules, Thor, and a coalition of gods against the Chaos King, a primordial entity seeking to erase existence. As the Chaos King destroys pantheons and invades Earth, deceased heroes like Captain Mar-Vell and Vision are resurrected to fight alongside the living, creating a sprawling battle across realms. The story blends mythological brilliance with existential crisis, showcasing Marvel’s divine heroes.

In the MCU, Chaos War could follow Avengers: Secret Wars, capitalizing on the multiverse’s resolution to introduce mythological threats. It is unclear whether Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will return after Secret Wars, but if he does, this storyline could reintroduce Hercules (Brett Goldstein) featured in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and set the stage for a god-centric epic.

The Chaos King could be a new villain, distinct from multiversal threats like Kang or Doom, offering a fresh existential crisis. The resurrection angle could bring back fan-favorites like Vision or even Tony Stark, providing emotional reunions amid the chaos.

Infinity Wars

Marvel Comics

Infinity Wars (2018), by Gerry Duggan, builds on the Infinity Stones’ legacy, introducing Requiem, a mysterious figure wielding the Infinity Gauntlet to reshape reality. The story sees heroes like Star-Lord, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange navigate a complex and chaotic universe. Its focus on the Infinity Stones’ enduring power makes it a compelling follow-up to Infinity War and Endgame.

Post-Secret Wars, the MCU could reintroduce the Infinity Stones, scattered or reformed after their destruction in Endgame. Infinity Wars could center on a new villain, forcing a coalition of heroes like Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and the Fantastic Four to unite.

The storyline could explore the stones’ multiversal implications, tying into Secret Wars’ aftermath, while delivering mind-bending visuals of epic battles.