Nova’s MCU Disney+ Debut Just Got Pushed Back

The MCU's expansion led many to believe that Nova may arrive soon, but a new update offered disappointing news for the cosmic hero's Disney+ debut.

Nova's MCU debut received promising news when it was reported that Moon Knight scribe Sabir Pirzada was tapped to write the project. However, conflicting reports from insiders have fans confused about whether Nova will be a movie or a streaming series on Disney+.

Despite that, there is consistent hype for Nova, especially after an indication that both Richard Rider and Sam Alexander might end up appearing alongside each other.

Marvel

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the MCU's Nova project was described to be "on a slower path," indicating that it has been pushed back by Marvel Studios.

It was previously rumored that Nova will be developed as a Marvel Studios Special Presentation that will premiere on Disney+ down the line.

This was before Deadline's report that its sources mentioned that a streaming series would "likely" be the option that Marvel Studios would choose.

It is currently unknown if Nova could debut in an MCU project before his own show, but even if the hero is intended to appear somewhere, this report reveals that his Disney+ debut has seemingly been pushed back as well with the delay of other TV projects (Ironheart and Echo for example) across the board.

When Will Nova Premiere on Disney+?

While this latest update about Nova might be disappointing for some, the report may be a good sign for the cosmic hero as it is poised to give its writers and producers more time to develop the character's debut.

This update would also benefit the grand scheme of things in the MCU since the delays across the board would prevent fan fatigue while ensuring that quality is prioritized more than quantity.

That said, is it still safe to assume that Nova will premiere during Phase 5 and 6? The quick answer is yes, but it will take some time before the character's debut.

It's possible that Nova could release in 2025 or 2026 at the latest, potentially within the gap between Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

Doing so would allow the MCU to introduce another cosmic hero before the franchise's next crossover, similar to how Captain Marvel made her debut before Avengers: Endgame.