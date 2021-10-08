Marvel Studios Rumored to Be Developing Superhero Show for Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau

While it was clear that Marvel Studios was expanding its cinematic universe in a big way, the extent of that expansion is starting to reveal itself as each new release comes to life.

This started earlier this year when Loki was confirmed for a second season during the credits of its Season 1 finale, which followed Captain America 4 becoming a reality one day after the sixth episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. What If...?. is also all but confirmed to have a second season as well, particularly with its oft-discussed pushed episode featuring Tony Stark and Gamora.

This all came before the exciting news that Kathryn Hahn would board the spin-off train with an Agatha Harkless series coming to Disney+ after her efforts on WandaVision.

WandaVision became the first Marvel property to win an Emmy award, and its clear that fans want to see more of the core cast from this show and other movies. Now, rumors are pointing to another spin-off for another WandaVision character, one who already has her MCU theatrical debut set in stone.

Monica Rambeau Taking on a Lead Role

According to scooper Daniel RPK's Twitter account, Marvel Studios is developing a show centered around Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau after her appearance in WandaVision. No other details are known about this project at the current time.

WandaVision Births Another Marvel Series

WandaVision is having quite the run in relation to other Marvel Studios projects, already directly tying into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and setting up the Agatha Harkness series. Now, after the first MCU Disney+ show served as Monica Rambeau's origin story, the former astronaut will have the chance to lead the way in her own adventure.

First played by Akira Akbar in 2019's Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris brought an adult Monica to life as a high-ranking SWORD captain before going through the Hex and obtaining her superpowers. She's also set to play a co-starring role alongside Brie Larson and Iman Vellani in 2022's The Marvels, and this series will give her a chance to take an even bigger spotlight as the headliner.

The biggest question now is exactly when the Monica Rambeau series will go into development and when exactly in the MCU timeline it will be set.

Depending on when The Marvels takes place, Marvel Studios could give Monica her own epic solo adventure before her first theatrical movie, although her next project should be an exciting addition to the narrative, no matter what details unfold. The title will also be something to pay attention to, with the option to call it Monica Rambeau,Photon, or something different, although that will be frosting on the cupcake.

Teyonah Parris can be seen in all nine episodes of WandaVision on Disney+. She will be reprising her role as Monica Rambeau in The Marvels, which premieres in theaters on November 11, 2022.