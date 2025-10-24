Marvel Studios Just Unveiled Its 8th Spider-Man Logo

Marvel officially introduced the eighth version of Spider-Man's iconic symbol logo in the MCU.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), not Peter Parker, widely defined Spider-Man's image in the MCU. This has changed and evolved over time, but when Peter was recruited to help Iron Man and later the Avengers, Stark designed and created Spider-Man's suits.

Heading into 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, many fans are excited about the street-level sequel and what it will mean for Holland's Peter going forward. As the name implies, this is going to be a fresh start, which should feel natural after a four-and-a-half-year gap between films, by far the longest ever in the MCU Spider-Man era.

With the new journey comes a new suit, one that has already become beloved by fans after seeing a bevy of set photos and videos from Brand New Day filming in Gaslow. One aspect that caught the attention of many is the new Spidey symbol, the eighth unique chest logo to grace the MCU. Check out how the Spider-Man: Brand New Day symbol compares to the other seven past versions that Holland has worn:

Brand New Day Suit

Marvel Studios

The Brand New Day Suit's symbol draws inspiration from Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man suits. While the full suit leans heavily on the aesthetic from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the symbol itself echoes the pointy design of the Sam Raimi-era Spider-Man.

Notably, it features longer legs than the Final Swing Suit seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which many anticipated would be the Brand New Day suit.

Homemade Suit

Marvel Studios

The Homemade Suit, seen briefly in Captain America: Civil War and prominently in Spider-Man: Homecoming, sports the simplest Spider-Man symbol in the MCU.

Essentially a crude doodle drawn by Peter Parker, likely with a Sharpie, it captures a minimalist spider design with a small, round body and legs. This symbol reflects Peter's early, DIY approach to being a hero, before he was anything close to Avenger status.

This version is known for being much better than The Amazing Spider-Man's homemade suit, possibly the worst Spider-Man suit ever.

Stark Suit (Civil War/Homecoming)

Marvel Studios

The Stark Suit symbol, introduced in Captain America: Civil War and refined in Spider-Man: Homecoming, becomes the defining emblem for Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU. Its small, compact design prioritizes the spider's body over its legs, giving it a sleek, modern look.

This symbol is the foundation for future MCU Spider-Man suit designs, maintaining a consistent aesthetic until the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Iron Spider Suit

Marvel Studios

The Iron Spider Suit's symbol expands the Stark Suit's compact design dramatically across Peter's chest, embodying a bold, comic-book-accurate scale.

Unlike the traditional red and gold Iron Spider symbol from the comics, this version is blue, aligning with the MCU's metallic, tech-heavy aesthetic.

Upgraded Suit (Far From Home)

Marvel Studios

The Upgraded Suit symbol in Spider-Man: Far From Home refines the Stark Suit's design with slightly altered proportions and more spacing between the legs.

Featuring a white outline that complements the red and black suit, it shows off more of Peter's preferences. This was the only suit that he personally designed using Stark tech.

Inverted Upgraded Suit

Marvel Studios

The Inverted Upgraded Suit, also known as the Black and Gold Suit, features a gold symbol that mirrors the Upgraded Suit's design but inside-out.

While it doesn't significantly differ from its predecessor, the gold hue adds its own aesthetic, and the symbol itself does appear a bit thicker.

Integrated Suit (No Way Home)

Marvel Studios

The Integrated Suit's all-gold symbol blends elements of the Iron Spider and Upgraded Suits, creating a large, comic-book-inspired emblem.

Its vibrant gold color and large design contribute to a busy suit filled with multiple colors, yet it feels true to Spider-Man's classic aesthetic and helps him stand out next to Peter 2 and Peter 3.

Final Swing Suit

Marvel Studios

The Final Swing Suit's symbol marks a return to Peter Parker's DIY roots. It is the first emblem he has fully crafted himself since the Homemade Suit.

This bold, black (though some argue it's gold) symbol is a fresh take on Spider-Man's iconic imagery, distinct yet a clear 1.0 of the Brand New Day Suit's design.

Bonus: What If...?

Marvel Animation

In Marvel's What If...? animated series, the Spider-Man symbol closely resembles the MCU's Stark Suit but is slightly larger in scale. This design mirrors the Spider-Man suit featured at Disneyland in California, making it the base symbol for Disney's version of Peter Parker.

Several other unique Spider-Man aesthetics were introduced in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+.