Marvel Studios Unveils First Look at Phase 6's Next Major Villain

Marvel Studios has officially unveiled the next four villains who will terrorize the MCU in 2026's Phase 6 movies. The MCU's Multiverse Saga has included a wide range of villains, from the low-lows of The Marvels' Dar-Benn and Secret Invasion's Gravik, to the high-highs of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's High Evolutionary, Tenoch Huerta's Namor, and Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains.

Now that the second saga is into its third and final act with Phase 6 and there are only three movies remaining (Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars), the stakes have never been so high. As usual with the MCU's biggest projects, these movies are shrouded in secrecy, but fans have caught select glimpses at the four main Marvel baddies coming to the big screen.

All 4 Major Marvel Villains Coming In Phase 6's Final Movies (Photos)

Scorpion (Spider-Man: Brand New Day)

The next major Marvel villain coming up for the MCU is Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion, played by Better Call Saul actor Mac Gargan in Phase 6's next film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The trailer offered a peek at his elaborate new, dark green exoskeleton suit, which he will use to face Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the streets of New York at night.

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Wherever his exoskeleton armor came from, it looks set to cause great trouble for Spider-Man, as all it takes is a whip of his high-tech tail to knock Peter Parker out of his swing. If the tip of that tail is as sharp as it looks or is capable of injecting toxins, as it has in past adaptations, it could prove even more lethal.

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As often happens with the MCU, the first look at Scorpion's costume didn't come from the trailer but from merch, this time from the Brazilian retailer Piticas.

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Marvel Studios may have only shown off Scorpion's suit fleetingly in Brand New Day's trailer, but LEGO offered a much better look at the full costume from top-to-bottom, even if it is in brick-built form and not live-action.

LEGO / Marvel Studios

Those who remember Spider-Man: Homecoming well, even nine years later, will recall that Mac Gargan was a prospective buyer for Vulture's weapons, which landed him in prison. Set photos from Brand New Day's production last year made it clear that Scorpion will be busted out of prison during the flick's events.

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Fans may have been waiting nine years to finally see Spider-Man vs. Scorpion, but the tail-whipping villain still isn't expected to be Brand New Day's big bad. The true foe may be whoever was responsible for freeing him from his Damage Control prison, perhaps just to cause chaos (or a distraction) for New York's wall-crawler.

Tombstone (Spider-Man: Brand New Day)

Nobody seems to know for sure who Brand New Day's main villain actually is, but recent reports indicate that Tombstone is being set up for an "overarching" role in the next Spider-Man trilogy. The terrifying mob boss will be played in live-action by Marvin Jones III, aka Krondon, who also voiced him in Into the Spider-Verse.

LEGO / Marvin Jones III

While Tombstone, unlike Scorpion, didn't make the cut for Brand New Day's first trailer, LEGO unveiled the first look at his classically gangster MCU design.

Fans will enjoy the company of three Tombstone Variants in 2026, each of which features a completely different actor, design, and direction for the street-tier villain.

LEGO

It's unclear how the infamous mob boss fits into Brand New Day's puzzle, but his role seems to be bigger than the likes of Tarantula and Boomerang, who most expect will be defeated in quick succession. That said, his inclusion may more so be to set up his "overarching" trilogy role, and not as a major piece of this tale.

Hulk (Spider-Man: Brand New Day)

MCU moviegoers will be shocked to see Mark Ruffalo's Hulk spotlighted among Phase 6's next big villains, given his history as an OG Avenger. Still, it seems that there is more to Bruce Banner's comeback than meets the eye.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer painted Banner's role as a mere scientific advisor and college professor at Empire State University, whom Tom Holland's Peter Parker will turn to for advice as his DNA starts to mutate in strange ways.

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Regardless, Brand New Day's worst-kept secret is that the Savage Hulk is back, having not appeared since the opening of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. While Ruffalo has only been spotted in human form in the trailer, the first look at his updated Hulk design has spawned from official toys and other merch.

Since Infinity War, Banner has been in either his controversial Smart Hulk body or his ordinary human form, thanks to some advanced technology from She-Hulk.

Hasbro / Marvel Studios

An official look at Hulk's Funko figure unveiled one key design change for Brand New Day, as his hair will now be greyer than ever on the sides and dark on top.

Funko / Marvel Studios

This time around, Hulk will reportedly be "scarier than ever" and may even kill someone during Brand New Day's events. That is especially terrifying for Spider-Man, who looks to be in the rageful gamma monster's crosshair, but perhaps some help from Jon Bernthal's Punisher will somehow score him the win.

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Most fans seem to agree that it will be Sadie Sink's rumored mutant mind-manipulator, Jean Grey, who brings out the Savage Hulk once again, but the reasons for her deadly decision may not become clear until July 31.

Doctor Doom (Avengers: Doomsday)

The foe who will cap off the Multiverse Saga in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, needs no introduction: Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

While Marvel Studios is holding off on releasing Doomsday's first trailer for now, Victor von Doom's design and its key Avengers superhero Easter eggs have been shown off at CinemaCon and select Disney events.

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CinemaCon's lucky attendees described Avengers: Doomsday's trailer in full for the rest of the world, including moments involving RDJ's Doom. Fans cheered as Doom stood up from his knees with an immense aura as his green cloak obscured his face outside X-Mansion beneath a red sky as an Incursion took place.

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It may be the face of Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. under Doctor Doom's mask, but Avengers 5 is steering clear of any Iron Man comparisons. For one, RDJ won't be using his typical accent, as he was heard in the CinemaCon trailer speaking with a unique Latverian accent.

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Marvel Studios has gone all-in with an intimidating, highly detailed suit, including elaborate Latverian patterns across the torso, medieval-esque armor and chainmail, and all the aspects that one would expect from a Doctor Doom look.

Marvel Studios

Of course, Phase 6 is far from over, and Marvel Studios is yet to reveal the first looks at other major villains to the general public. That includes perhaps the second-biggest antagonist set to feature in the next year behind Doctor Doom, that being James Spader's Ultron, who is making a comeback on Disney+ this fall.