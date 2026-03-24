Marvel Studios Confirms Historic Release For 2nd Chapter Of MCU Netflix Reboot

Marvel Studios has mapped out an unprecedented release strategy for the highly anticipated second season of its reimagined MCU continuation of the beloved Netflix street-level hero saga. Daredevil: Born Again, a revival of Netflix's Daredevil series, is officially launching today, Tuesday, March 24. However, this sophomore chapter arrives with a release format unlike anything Marvel has attempted before.

Ahead of its premiere, Marvel Studios unveiled the official release schedule for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and it immediately raised eyebrows. Episode 1, titled "The Northern Star," will be the sole episode available at launch, a first for any MCU series rooted in the Netflix era.

For context, Season 1 last year debuted with two episodes on its opening day, making this single-episode premiere a notable departure from what Born Again already established. Back when shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, or Luke Cage released on Netflix, all episodes would release at once.

Only two MCU Disney+ shows have followed that formula: Echo and Wonder Man.

The unusual rollout doesn't stop there. Rather than following a traditional one-episode-per-week structure, Season 2 will release two episodes simultaneously during its second week on March 31, an uneven pacing strategy that hopefully has a story-based reasoning.

What should be exciting for fans is that Marvel has confirmed that Daredevil and Kingpin will come to blows once again in Season 2, with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio set to share a physical confrontation for the first time in seven years.

Looking ahead, the future of Marvel's Netflix corner of the MCU, now on Disney+, seems to be building momentum.

Season 3 of Born Again is already in production, and showrunner Dario Scardapane has made clear that the finale of Season 2 will set the tone for what comes next. As he told Dexerto, "In the final five minutes of Season 2, there will be no more questions about where this is going."

Scardapane has also spoken candidly to GamesRadar about the creative direction beyond the Mayor Fisk era, suggesting a true evolution that will warrant more stores:

"So as we finish up the Mayor Fisk run with season 2, as that storyline comes to its inevitable conclusion, what we're doing going forward feels more like a return to the [Frank] Miller-era comics. So yeah, it was fun to play in the realm of politics but I like something a little more street level, personally."

Beyond Season 3, the broader Marvel post-Netflix universe is expanding rapidly. The Marvel Special Presentation, Punisher: One Last Kill, featuring Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, hits Disney+ on May 12, and now Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones may be closer to a return than fans expected.

According to the Phase Hero podcast, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming and Television Brad Winderbaum hinted the wait may not be long, saying "maybe sooner than you think" when pressed on a potential Jessica Jones Season 4.

Ritter has been equally cryptic but confident about the character's future, adding, while on the live podcast:

"There's a lot of stuff that I've felt there was room to explore, and Brad and I talked about it. And I am not going to say any of it, because we're going to be doing it."

Luke Cage, who headlined two seasons of his own Netflix series and the Defenders crossover, may also be on his way back to the MCU. Mike Colter told Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You podcast that after years of speculation, a return now feels within reach, saying, "I've had discussions with Marvel, and I do think that it is very, very likely that I will come back at some point."

That's corroborated by what Colter told The Direct in February at Fan Expo Vancouver, "It'd be a shame for me not to pop back up."

While Colter is unlikely to appear in Season 2 of Born Again, Krysten Ritter is back as Jessica Jones, joining returning Season 1 cast members Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer.

A Larger MCU Plan for Netflix Characters

Marvel Television

Beyond the revival series, as Marvel continues to blur the line between its Netflix revival characters and the big screen, most notably with Bernthal's Punisher starring in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans have naturally wondered whether Daredevil could follow suit.

Charlie Cox, however, has been about as definitive as one can be on the matter. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cox was asked point-blank whether he appears in the film, and he answered firmly, "No." Though he did acknowledge with a smile that "if I was in the movie, I would also say 'No,' to be clear."

Cox did note that Matt Murdock previously joined Tom Holland on the big screen as Peter Parker's attorney in Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaving the door open for future appearances even if Brand New Day won't be one of them.

As for Dnofrio's Kingpin, a classic Spider-Man villain in the comics and other media, it's a lot more complicated. D'Onofrio has been candid about the situation, noting to the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2025 that he is currently "only usable for television series" and that even a standalone Fisk film is off the table, adding "it's all caught up in rights and stuff."

It's safe to say fans would be thrilled to see his version of Wilson Fisk go up against Spider-Man at some point on the big screen.