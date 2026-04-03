Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Their 9th Kid Superhero

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finally introduced a beloved young superhero, becoming the 9th in the MCU so far. Since Phase 4's first release, WandaVision, Marvel Studios has been on a drive to introduce more young superheroes after Avengers: Endgame. Despite five years of speculation and rumors that a Young Avengers movie or Disney+ series is in the pipeline, the MCU's Champions project is reportedly being held back for after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 3, brought a new young superhero into the MCU as Camila Rodriguez's Angela del Toro finally donned Hector Ayala's mystical amulet to become the next White Tiger. In doing so, del Toro followed in her late uncle's footsteps after he was killed by Wilson Fisk's AVTF in Season 1.

Angela snuck up on Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Paige while she was working with Charlie Cox's Daredevil to free the vigilantes and other prisoners from Red Hook. White Tiger had seemingly arrived at the prison herself to free her imprisoned aunt, Soledad, having successfully stolen weapons and equipment from the AVTF.

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Now, the young White Tiger is expected to fight alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as part of his growing resistance against Mayor Fisk. Beyond that, Angela del Toro has become the 9th kid superhero to enter the MCU.

Every Other Kid Superhero Introduced In the MCU So Far

Peter Parker

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Tom Holland's Spider-Man entered the MCU in 2017 as the franchise's first kid superhero, arriving as the mentee to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. These days, Spider-Man is standing on his own two feet and, as this year's Brand New Day will leap forward four years after No Way Home, Peter Parker will be in his early 20s this time around, bidding farewell to his teenage years after nine years in the MCU.

Billy Maximoff

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Wanda Maximoff created two children for her and Vision to raise in WandaVision that have seemingly been reincarnated into new bodies after the Hex was destroyed, as was revealed through Joe Locke's magical Wiccan in Agatha All Along. Following the 2024 series, Billy is on the hunt for his lost brother, Tommy, which could come to a head this year with his rumored return in VisionQuest.

Tommy Maximoff

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Marvel Studios is gearing up to conclude the WandaVision trilogy this year in VisionQuest, which will officially introduce Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica as the aged-up Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed. The young speedster will only further VisionQuest's key theme of fatherhood as fans eagerly await his reunion with Billy and potential meeting with other teen heroes in Avengers: Secret Wars.

America Chavez

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Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez was the driving force of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Scarlet Witch pursued her for her Multiversal powers. Despite her powers of opening portals across the Multiverse, it strangely seems that America Chavez won't appear in Doomsday or Secret Wars, unless something changes in the not-too-distant future.

Ms. Marvel

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Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, has been praised as the standout of the Multiverse Saga, even with the MCU changing her origins from Inhuman to mutant and reinventing her powers as light-based constructs. Currently, Ms. Marvel is forming her own superhero team, the Champions, which will reportedly be crucial to the next Avengers movies and may one day get their own Disney+ show.

Love

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Christian Bale's Gorr may have gone on a god-slaying massacre in Thor: Love & Thunder, but he left behind one positive in resurrecting his daughter, Love, using his one wish with the power of Eternity. Chris Hemsworth's Thor is now raising Love as his adopted daughter, traveling the cosmos and saving lives together, and she will be seen again this December in Avengers: Doomsday.

Franklin Richards

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The Fantastic Four: First Steps offered up the live-action debut of Franklin Richards (son of Reed and Sue), who was born with the power cosmic and, now four years old, may have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday. Despite being a baby at the time, Franklin already put his godly talents to use in First Steps, resurrecting his mother after she died fending off Galactus.

Kid Loki

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Disney+'s Loki saw Tom Hiddleston's leading Variant encounter other God of Mischiefs in the Void, including Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki, DeObia Oparei's Boastful Loki, Alligator Loki, and, of course, Kid Loki. The young Loki was pruned by the TVA after killing his brother, Thor, and became King of the Void, although it's unclear what happened to him after the Disney+ show.

White Tiger

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Daredevil: Born Again has never explained exactly what superpowers Hector and Angela received from their Amulet of Power, but it is believed to grant the wearer enhanced strength, healing, and speed to superhuman levels.

BONUS.) Kate Bishop

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Haillee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop isn't exactly a child, as Hawkeye established that she was 22 years old at the time of her Disney+ debut. Still, upon inviting her to form a superhero team in The Marvels, Kamala Khan approached her in her apartment in Nick Fury-style to ask, "Do you think you're the only kid superhero," setting her up as a member of the MCU's Champions.

BONUS.) Ironheart

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Dominique Thorne brings to life Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, a young genius in a high-tech suit who is far from just a Tony Stark replacement. Recently, Ironheart was part of the MCU's first-ever Young Avengers roster in the alternate-reality Marvel Zombies. Having recently made a deal with Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto, Riri will be in a precarious position whenever she next appears.

BONUS.) Cassie Lang

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While fans met Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie, as a young child in 2015, she was 18 by the time she wore her own superhero suit in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, in which Marvel Studios recast the role with Kathryn Newton. Many are hopeful to see her again in the next Avengers blockbusters, possibly joining Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Ironheart, and more in a new superhero team.

BONUS.) Skaar

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As part of Marvel Studios' era of introducing new heroes with no true plan for them, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealed that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner had a son during his time on Sakaar, Skaar. The studio confirmed that Hulk's son is a teenager and described him as "cocky and tough." However, with no confirmed return plans, it's unclear when these traits will actually become apparent.

BONUS.) Eli Bradley

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The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced audiences to Elijah Richardson's Eli Bradley, the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, who, in the comics, became the Captain America-esque young superhero Patriot. Marvel Studios scrapped plans to include Eli Bradley in Captain America: Brave New World, leaving it unclear whether he will ever return or get to become Patriot.