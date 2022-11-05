Hulk's Son Skaar's AGE in the MCU Gets Confirmed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have focused on Jennifer Walters, but in its final moments, it also introduced Bruce Banner’s son: Skaar. So, just how long has the Hulk been hiding that secret?

To recap, Hulk went off Earth in 2015 after his encounter with Tony Stark’s murder bot. This led to roles in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and Avengers: Infinity War less than a year later. By the time Endgame came around, it had been almost a decade since he went off-world in Age of Ultron.

She-Hulk takes place around that same point, give or take a year—the exact timeframe of recent MCU projects isn’t quite set in stone yet.

Another important piece of information to remember is how on Sakaar, the planet that Bruce went to get his son from, time works differently. Obviously, this can drastically skew one’s perception of how much time has passed.

So, with all of the above in mind, just how old is Skaar anyways?

So Just How Old Is Skaar In She-Hulk?

Marvel

In a new Instagram post, Marvel Studios concept artist Constantine Sekeris revealed some new designs for Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law while also revealing how old the character is meant to look.

Sekeris revealed that in designing the character, they aimed to bring "an element of his father's Sakaar armor" while also bringing attention to some "tattoos:"

"The tone of the show is light and funny, so I wanted to stay in a palette that accommodated to that and with this specific design for Skaar bringing an element of his father's Sakaar armor design reflecting that’s he is from Sakaar... I tied his long hair back to be able to show some of the Sakaar Tattoos that he would have similar to his dad when he was a gladiator."

Marvel

He then went on to reveal that the character is "17-18 [years] old" and "cocky and tough:"

"He’s 17-18 [years] old cocky and tough…..giving a shout-out to some of the artists on board when I was on….Wes Burt, Jeff Simpson, Jana Schirmer, Rodney Fuentebella, Imogene Chayes, Musk Risui, Ryan Meinerding,…and also Director Kat Coiro and Costume designer Ann Foley……..congrats to all the amazing artist[s] involved ……loved the show ……a lot more to come……thank u to those who have posted a positive message…..we r all fans of these characters……humbly thanks………."

Marvel

How Did Skaar Get So Old?

Now there are two important factors to keep in mind.

As previously mentioned, time moves differently on Sakaar. So while it may not have been 18 years since Hulk first arrived there, the temporal differences could factor into most explanations.

In the comics, Skaar is known to have aged at an accelerated rate. So, at the end of the day, eighteen years doesn’t have to pass for the new Hulk’s late-teenage design to make sense.

One of the most important things to note is that his young age (potentially even younger if rapid aging is involved) sets him up perfectly for the MCU’s Young Avengers—whenever the group might actually take form.

While Skaar isn’t traditionally a member of that team in the comics, Marvel Studios is known to switch things up on occasion. Many fans would undoubtedly be thrilled to see him work alongside other legacy characters such as Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, or Riri Williams.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.