MCU: New Photos Reveal Hulk’s Son Originally Looked MUCH Cooler

Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gave fans the first look at the Hulk's son, Skaar, but the youngster went through a number of looks before debuting on Disney+.

Episode 9 of Tatiana Maslany's super-powered streaming series not only brought back Mark Ruffalo's big green Avenger to the MCU, but it also revealed a new development from his two years spent on Sakaar. Upon arriving at the family barbecue with Jen and her family, Bruce Banner pulled Skaar out from behind his back and introduced him for the first time.

As is the case with every CGI character under Marvel's umbrella, the Hulk's son went through a long development process before his final version debuted on Disney+. This even included an idea for him to sport a 2000's emo-style look, although that ended up on the chopping block fairly quickly.

Now, a new look at the youngster has been revealed, although it puts the Hulk's son in the spotlight in a much different form along with some added commentary about how the character developed.

She-Hulk Concept Art Shows Different Skaar

Concept artist Constantine Sekeris took to Instagram to share early pieces of art depicting the Hulk's son, Skaar, from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

He celebrated the "great opportunity to work on this character," calling it an honor to develop him for Disney+:

"Hello all….posting some more early She-Hulk Skaar designs done at Marvel Vis Dev lead by Jackson Sze…..again as mentioned before so honored and excited to have had the great opportunity to work on this character…"

Marvel Studios

With the tone of She-Hulk being so "light and funny," he wanted to make sure that the colors and design showed off Skaar's history on Sakaar with "some of the tattoos" being similar to what his father had "when he was a gladiator:"

"..the tone of the show is light and funny so I wanted to stay in a pallette that accomodated to that and with this specific design for Skaar bringing an element of his fathers Sakaar armor design reflecting that’s he is from Sakaar….i tied his long hair back to b able to show some of the Sakaar Tattoos that he would have similar to his dad when he was a gladiator."

Marvel Studios

This version of Skaar is "17-18 yrs old cocky and tough," showing off a long set of flowing locks and straps around his chest, which hold a large sword on his back as well.

Marvel Studios

Other art shows off Skaar with his hair pulled back and a number of tattoos on both his shoulders and the side of his face.

Marvel Studios

Additionally, another post showcases a full-body shot of Skaar from top to bottom, showing off the sword on his back as his muscles are prominently featured.

Marvel Studios

How Will Skaar Evolve in the MCU?

While Skaar certainly didn't come on the small screen with the look most fans expected, he'll be a formidable force to deal with for the extent of his tenure in the MCU.

Skaar's look may actually be used for a reason when looking back at his comics history, which could be an indication of what fans will see from the character when he returns. Whether this is in a future World War Hulk story or just another season of She-Hulk is a mystery, although fans will be anxious to see how his look and his background are developed.

At the moment, there are no officially planned movies or shows where Skaar, the Hulk, or even She-Hulk could return, although rumors are pointing to a Planet Hulk or World War Hulk movie being in the early stages of development.

All nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.