Marvel Studios Officially Casts Its 9th Big Actor From Game Of Thrones

Marvel Studios is steadily collecting famous faces from another universe, with the studio announcing its ninth actor from the Game of Thrones world to join the MCU. The HBO fantasy epic produced dozens of household names throughout its eight-season run, which continues in spin-off shows House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Many of Game of Thrones' top actors have since been picked up by Marvel Studios to play a variety of comic book characters.

The most recent Game of Thrones actor to officially join the Marvel Studios umbrella is Finn Jones, who was confirmed at NYCC 2026 to reprise his role as Danny Rand, aka the Iron Fist, in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. While it was well-known that Jones would be appearing in the Daredevil revival series thanks to set photos from Season 3, Marvel Studios made it official when it brought the actor out on stage alongside fellow Defenders stars Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox.

While Jones had been a part of the Marvel world prior to this, starring in Iron Fist on Netflix, this role in Daredevil: Born Again will be his first time working on a Marvel Studios project.

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Fans of Game of Thrones know Jones for his role as Ser Loras Tyrell, the Knight of Flowers, who appeared in Seasons 1 through 6 of the original show. Loras began as the secret lover of Renly Baratheon, before moving to King's Landing and becoming a member of the Kingsguard.

HBO

Jones' return in the MCU is a long time coming as fans have eagerly been waiting to see the Defenders reunited following Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones' team-up in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. That wish will come true in Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again with Jones' return, alongside Mike Colter as Luke Cage, which rounds out the quartet.

Jones' return in Daredevil: Born Again also makes him the ninth Game of Thrones actor to join a Marvel Studios-produced project as a superhero.

All Game of Thrones Actors Who Have Become MCU Superheroes

Pedro Pascal

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One of the MCU's most recent additions has been Pedro Pascal as the third big-screen iteration of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, the stretchy-limbed hero with genius-level intellect. One of Pascal's notable television roles was in Game of Thrones, where he played Oberyn Martell, the Prince of Dorne, who was brutally killed fighting the Mountain.

Pascal has a rising star in the MCU following his debut as Mr. Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and is confirmed for a role in Marvel Studios' next major film, Avengers: Doomsday.

Hannah John-Kamen

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Hannah John-Kamen had a brief two-episode stint in Season 6 of Game of Thrones playing Ornela, a member of the Dothraki Dosh Khaleen. She shared scenes primarily opposite Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen.

John-Kamen's role in the MCU has grown significantly in recent years. After appearing as Ghost in Ant-Man and The Wasp in 2018, she reprised her role in 2025's Thunderbolts* which has paved the way for her to also play a part in Avengers: Doomsday. Ghost can alter her molecular density, allowing her to phase through objects and become invisible.

Richard Madden

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Richard Madden played a popular pick for the Iron Throne during his time on Game of Thrones, starring as Robb Stark, the eldest son of Ned Stark. His tenure on the show lasted three seasons, and in 2021, he entered the MCU with Eternals.

Madden played Ikaris, the Superman-like Eternal with the ability to fly and emit cosmic beams from his eyes. Ikaris initially betrayed his fellow Eternals before he joined them to prevent Tiamut's emergence, but his guilt led him to fly into the sun, leaving little room for Madden to return in the MCU.

Emilia Clarke

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One of Game of Thrones' most prominent leads, Emilia Clarke, joined the MCU in the 2023 Marvel Studios streaming show Secret Invasion. Clarke portrayed G'iah, the grown-up Skrull daughter of Ben Mendelsohn's Talos from Captain Marvel, who became a Super Skrull by the end of the series.

Clarke rose to fame playing her Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, in all eight seasons of the show. Secret Invasion was one of the less-loved Marvel Studios shows, so it's unclear whether Marvel will bring Clarke back in the MCU in the future.

Joseph Quinn

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Two Game of Thrones stars entered the MCU at once in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with Joseph Quinn joining his co-star Pedro Pascal in the movie, playing Johnny Storm, the Human Torch. In Game of Thrones, Quinn played Koner, one of the soldiers serving House Stark in Season 7 of the show.

Quinn appeared in a single episode of Game of Thrones, but his future in the MCU is already rapidly expanding, with the actor set to return in Avengers: Doomsday this December and likely Avengers: Secret Wars as well.

Peter Dinklage

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Another Game of Thrones mainstay who made the jump to the MCU was Peter Dinklage, who appeared in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War as the giant dwarf Eitri, who helps Thor to forge his Thanos-killing weapon, Stormbreaker.

In Game of Thrones, Dinklage was well known for playing Tyrion Lannister, the youngest and most intelligent of Tywin Lannister's children, who survived all eight seasons of the show and ultimately became the Hand of the King.

Richard E. Grant

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Legendary actor Richard E. Grant has brief appearances in both Game of Thrones and the MCU.

In Game of Thrones, he appears in three episodes as Izembaro, the lead mummer in the Braavosi theatre troupe that Arya Stark encounters in Season 6. In the MCU, Grant appears in Loki as one of the many variants of Hiddleston's character. As Classic Loki, Grant portrayed a retro comic-book-inspired version of the God of Mischief and appeared in two episodes of Loki Season 1.

Kit Harington

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Another of Game of Thrones' prominent leads to join the MCU since the show's end is Kit Harington, best known for playing the bastard-turned-secret Targaryen heir, Jon Snow. After leading eight seasons of Game of Thrones, Harington took the jump into the MCU in 2021, playing Dane Whitman in Eternals, the human love interest for Sersi.

It seemed once that Marvel Studios had bigger plans for Harington's character, who becomes the Black Knight in Marvel Comics, potentially pairing him with Mahershala Ali's Blade, but now that the project has been put on ice, it's unclear whether or where Harington will return in the MCU.