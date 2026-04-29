Marvel Studios Officially Debuts Its Next Main Female Superhero (Photos)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has just revealed its newest female hero, and she's already left quite an impression. Female heroes like Black Widow, Captain Marvel, and Shuri/Black Panther have become standouts in Marvel Studios' recent phases. Now Daredevil: Born Again has given the MCU its latest major female superstar.

Episode 6 of Daredevil: Born Again reintroduced audiences to Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter. The super-strong, bad-ass private investigator was previously the lead of her own Marvel Television-produced Netflix series, Jessica Jones, and participated in the team-up series, The Defenders, but this is the first time Ritter has played the character in a Marvel Studios production.

Ritter's return came with style in Episode 6 of Daredevil: Born Again, as agents were seen converging on a suburban house, only for them to be taken out painfully by an unseen combatant. This turned out to be none other than Jessica Jones, who used her super strength to dispatch those who were threatening her home and her daughter, Danielle.

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Later in the episode, Jessica reteamed with Matt to take down an AVTF warehouse, leading to an epic fight sequence. This also revealed that Jessica has been having trouble with her powers since her pregnancy.

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Jessica Jones is one of the few female Marvel heroes to receive her own dedicated TV show, and seeing her reappear in the MCU through Daredevil: Born Again has reignited hopes that this may happen again with a Jessica Jones solo project in the future.

The integration of Jessica Jones into the MCU adds her to the ranks of some of Marvel's best female superheroes, but she's not the only new superpowered woman poised to enter the world of Marvel Studios.

6 More Female Marvel Heroes Coming Soon To The MCU

Sadie Sink's Spider-Man Character

Marvel Studios

Fresh off Stranger Things 5, Sadie Sink has quickly found her next franchise following her casting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Her role has been kept strictly under wraps, with everyone from Gwen Stacy to Typhoid Mary being floated as possibilities, but the prevailing rumor is that she'll be playing Jean Grey.

Marvel Studios is yet to introduce any of its own iterations of the X-Men (although several legacy actors will reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday), but with a reboot currently in the works, many suspect that Sink is one of the first castings and will introduce the telekinetic mutant in Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of a solo film.

Jean Grey is one of the all-time female Marvel heroes, and a standout on the X-Men team, so her introduction into the MCU as played by Sink would make a huge impact.

Mystique

20th Century Studios

As mentioned, several original X-Men stars are set to return in the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, including Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, who hasn't appeared in a Marvel film since 2006. The blue-skinned mutant with shapeshifting abilities has become one of the most well-known X-Men characters, and many are eager to finally see her enter a Marvel Studios project.

With the absence of the X-Men in the MCU to this point, Romijn's return as Mystique will introduce this character to the cinematic universe and bring another famous female character into the spotlight.

Gwen Stacy

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While fans have come to know Gwen Stacy through Emma Stone and Hailee Steinfeld's portrayals in The Amazing Spider-Man and Into the Spider-Verse, the character has yet to make an official appearance in the MCU, but that will all change in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

The animated Spider-Man origin story is set on an alternate MCU Earth, which has given it the freedom to introduce all sorts of comic book characters into Peter Parker's life. That will include Gwen Stacy as Spider-Gwen in the upcoming second season.

Polaris

Marvel

X-Men '97, the spiritual successor to X-Men: The Animated Series, is rapidly approaching its Season 2 debut, and when it arrives, it will bring with it some major female heroes. One woman set to arrive in Season 2 is Polaris, a green-haired mutant with magnetism powers.

Like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, X-Men '97 is not part of the mainline MCU timeline, but it is a Marvel Studios project, which will make Polaris just one of a handful of major new female heroes in the MCU.

Wolfsbane

Marvel Comics

Also appearing in X-Men '97 Season 2 is Wolfsbane, aka Rahne Sinclair, who has the ability to turn from human into a wolf. Wolfsbane will join the X-Men '97 roster in Season 2 as a member of the X Factor team.

Fans may recognize the character from Maisie Williams' portrayal in The New Mutants, but this will be Wolfsbane's official introduction into the Marvel Studios world.

Danielle Cage-Jones

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Episode 6 of Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again introduced not one but two major female heroes into the MCU. Alongside Jessica Jones, fans got to meet her surprise new daughter, Danielle, who is confirmed to be the offspring of Jones and her fellow Defender, Luke Cage.

If Daredevil: Born Again follows the comics, Danielle will grow up with the powers of both her superhero and her villainous counterparts, making her super strong and bulletproof. While she's only a young girl now, Danielle has a potentially huge future in the MCU and is well worth keeping an eye on.

Jessica Jones' return has been highly anticipated since Ritter was spotted filming for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which confirmed that more of Netflix's beloved Defenders stars would be returning in the MCU alongside Charlie Cox's Daredevil.