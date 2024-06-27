Marvel's Next R-Rated Show Gets Official Release Announcement

Marvel revealed the official release date for its next R-rated TV show.

After mostly aiming for the general masses with its TV and film adaptations for most of the 20th century, the super-powered brand has become more welcoming to adult-oriented content (especially with projects like Deadpool & Wolverine coming to the MCU).

The first of these recent R-rated hits was Hulu's Hit-Monkey series, which debuted in November 2021.

Upcoming R-Rated Marvel Series

Hit-Monkey Season 2

Hulu

The recently posted Hit-Monkey Season 2 trailer announced a Monday, July 15 release date for the next batch of episodes of the TV-MA (the television equivalent of an R-rating) series.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Hit-Monkey brings this little-known hero of the page to life in the unique medium of adult animation. The series follows a Japanese macaque trained as an assassin by the ghost of an American hitman.

Season 2 will see Hit Monkey heading from the neon-tinged streets of Tokyo, Japan to New York City, seeking revenge on the criminal underworld.

Hit-Monkey Season 2 is the latest in several upcoming R-rated Marvel series coming in the next couple of years.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

Spinning off the Marvel Studios animated series What If...? is what will surely be the terrifying Marvel Zombies. The animated Disney+ show has long been in the works and is assumed to come sometime in 2025, with the possibility it could be released sooner in 2024.

The show has been described as "hardcore," pushing its R-rating with its cast of undead heroes.

Marvel Zombies' exact release date and plot specifics have not been specified, but it is rumored that Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel will be "kind of the center of the show."

Daredevil: Born Again (Rumored)

Marvel Studios

While not confirmed to be R-rated, it has long been rumored that Daredevil: Born Again will sport the mature content warning label. The grand return of Charlie Cox's gritty Marvel hero is set to come sometime in 2025, following a few production setbacks along the way.

Seeing as the show has been reworked into a direct continuation of the R-rated Netflix Daredevil series, one can assume it will be just as adult-oriented as its streaming successor.

Born Again has finished shooting but does not have an official release date.

