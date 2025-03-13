Marvel’s New Thunderbolts Team Is WAY Stronger Than The MCU Movie’s Version

The new iteration of the Thunderbolts introduced in Marvel Comics is a far stronger group of heroes than the team coming in the imminent MCU Thunderbolts* movie.

While fans have plenty to be excited about from Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, it's no secret that this team does not boast the most powerful names in the MCU. In fact, the trailer released for the Super Bowl (which showed a new look at Lewis Pullman's Sentry) joked about how most of them simply "punch and shoot."

Specifically, this team consists of five supersoldiers and Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, who boasts the extra ability to phase through solid matter. However, while Marvel fans gear up for this team's first team-up efforts on the big screen, the Thunderbolts will also be featured differently via another medium soon.

Thunderbolts Comic Features Way Stronger Team Than MCU Movie

Marvel Comics is set to introduce fans to a Thunderbolts team with a brand-new roster in a series being released in June under the title of New Thunderbolts*.

The comics have introduced multiple versions of the Thunderbolts team (many of which are far different than the one in the upcoming MCU movie). However, this one specifically appears to be immensely stronger than the group of heroes fans will see in the MCU's final Phase 5 movie in May 2025.

For reference, the team being assembled in the MCU Thunderbolts* movie consists of Yelena Belova, the Winter Soldier, the Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost.

Winter Soldier

The one member of the new Thunderbolts team from the comics who is also part of the MCU's new Thunderbolts* movie is Bucky Barnes, better known as the Winter Soldier. This comic will see him with many of the same abilities fans have seen from him over the last 14 years in the MCU.

While he was kept captive and brainwashed by Hydra (who turned him into a supersoldier), Bucky is known for the metal arm that gives him extra strength. He is also an expert fighter and has extra durability, making him tough to defeat in battle.

Black Widow

While Natasha Romanoff is long dead in the MCU timeline, she will be back in full force for Marvel Comics' new run with Thunderbolts. The Black Widow marks the second super soldier-esque hero on this team, along with Bucky, but that trend will end with her.

Nevertheless, Natasha is a formidable foe thanks to her fighting skills, intelligence, espionage expertise, and acrobatics, along with her sheer fortitude. She will do her best to serve as a leader for this comics team alongside the Winter Soldier, using her moral compass the best she can.

Carnage

Although Carnage is a persona typically embodied by Cletus Kasady, the version seen in this take of the Thunderbolts team will be Eddie Brock. Fans best know Eddie Brock as the man behind Venom (who met a gruesome end in his third solo movie), but things have changed drastically for this comic run.

Having recently bonded with Carnage in early 2025, Eddie is more powerful and dangerous than usual, thanks to his new symbiote's added aggression and strength. This alone makes him more powerful than any current member of the MCU's team as he gets set to unleash hell upon his enemies.

The Hulk

One of the MCU's original Avengers, the Hulk, will now take his talents to the Thunderbolts team in this new issue of the comics. While the Hulk is surely Banner's more lethal persona, this will put the scientist in a position not often seen alongside a team of darker heroes and antiheroes.

Last seen in the MCU's What If...? Season 3, the Hulk is Bruce Banner's bigger and angrier alter ego, known for his green skin and nearly incalculable strength. At full power, the Hulk can take down nearly anybody in his path with little to no real effort, and fans are now wondering what will happen with him on the Thunderbolts.

Namor

Previously seen as part of teams like the Avengers and the Illuminati (see more of the MCU's Illuminati here), Namor the Submariner is now set to join a new team in the Thunderbolts. Namor is one of Marvel's oldest heroes/antiheroes, and he made his MCU debut as the villain in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Known as one of Marvel's first mutants, Namor is famous for his aquatic abilities, including super strength, marine telepathy, longevity, and hydrokinesis, along with the ability to fly via the wings on his ankles. Combine that with a shady past in the comics, and he seems like a natural fit for the Thunderbolts' roster.

Clea

Adding a bit of magical expertise to this comic version of the Thunderbolts is Clea, a powerful sorceress who is often seen as a disciple and love interest of Doctor Strange. Clea debuted in the MCU in the post-credits scene of 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Charlize Theron playing the role.

In the comics, Clea boasts many of the same magical abilities as her love interest, and she can also fly and has superhuman strength. Like a few of her previous counterparts, she would overpower anybody on the MCU's Thunderbolts, and she should make quite an impression in the comic story.

Wolverine

While most fans are familiar with the James "Logan" Howlett version of Wolverine (featured heavily in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine), this Thunderbolts comic highlights Laura Kinney's X-23. She was also recently highlighted in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Laura Keen already hoping to come back to the role soon.

This version of the famous mutant boasts many of the same powers as Logan, including adamantium claws, a regenerative healing factor, and superhuman agility, speed, and strength. Having this mutant on the Thunderbolts gives the team an extra boost as a hero who enemies will have a difficult time taking down.

New Thunderbolts* will be available for purchase in June. Meanwhile, the MCU's Thunderbolts* movie will hit theaters on May 2.