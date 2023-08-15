Disney+ Announces Release Date for Loki Season 2 Marvel Legends Episodes

Ahead of Loki Season 2's premiere in October, new episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends will be released to prepare MCU viewers for what's to come.

Marketing has been ramping up for the sophomore run of the Tom Hiddleston-led series in the past weeks. In fact, Marvel Studios previously unveiled a special Miss Minutes-centric poster to celebrate Season 2's upcoming release on Disney+.

Loki Season 2's premiere this October also marks a major shift in Marvel's release strategy since it was confirmed that its first episode will drop on a Friday instead of its usual schedule on Wednesdays.

When Will Loki Season 2's Marvel Legends Episodes Release?

Marvel

Disney+ officially announced that two Marvel Legends episodes that serve as a quick refresher before Loki's return will be released on Friday, September 29, one week ahead of the Season 2 premiere on October 6.

The first Legends episode has "Variants" as a title, and it is expected to tackle Loki's several Variants introduced in Season 1, such as Sylvie and Alligator Loki:

"Who is Loki? Is he a raven-haired chap in a green suit with a penchant for deception and depravity? Is he instead a she with blonde hair who prefers to be called Sylvie? Or could Loki actually be an overly sensitive alligator with golden horns and a taste for cats? Truth be told, Loki is all of the above — thanks to the existence of numerous Variants. Okay… so what exactly is a Variant?"

The Marvel Legends installment will explore what the term means in the context of the Multiverse:

"This episode of 'LEGENDS' holds the answer to that critical question, and more. A Variant is an individual that doesn’t belong to the so-called “sacred timeline,” and thus hails from a kind of alternate reality where there might exist a very different version of Loki, or someone called Mobius, or Renslayer, or Kang. Still having trouble making sense of it all? Fear not, 'LEGENDS' has got you covered!"

The second Marvel Legends episode is titled "TVA," and it is poised to unpack everything that fans need to know about the Time Variance Authority:

"There is a 'sacred timeline' — a timeline that must be protected at all costs. And let’s hope that you and I are a genuine part of it. For if not, we might one day be visited by agents of the TIME VARIANCE AUTHORITY — agents who will be obligated to 'prune' us and banish us to a nightmarish world that resides in perpetual isolation at the absolute end of time."

This will recap the TVA's "mysterious origins," the secrets of the Time-Keepers, and the identity of the organization's true mastermind:

"'LEGENDS' explores the mysterious origins of the TVA, and sifts the fact from the fiction. Are the Time-Keepers truly a trio of godlike beings responsible for the TVA’s creation? Or, could they merely be artificial figureheads meant to obscure the identity of some flesh-and-blood mastermind possessing secrets both dark and ancient? This episode of 'LEGENDS' holds every answer."

How These Marvel Legends Episodes Hint at Loki Season 2's Story

The premiere of these two Marvel Legends episodes on September 29 is quite fitting, mainly because it will allow fans to recap the notable events that transpired during Season 1 before Season 2's debut.

The fact that these two new Marvel Legends installments are centered around the TVA and Variants could mean that Season 2 will mainly zero in on the secrets of the mysterious organization as well as expand on what fans already know about the outcasts of the sacred timeline.

This makes sense, considering that Season 1 appears to have only scratched the surface with regard to the TVA's inner workings.

Given that Loki's first season ended on a massive cliffhanger where the titular God of Mischief found himself within a different version of the TVA, there's a whole other list of secrets that Loki will need to unpack in order to better prepare for what the Council of Kangs are planning.

Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 6.