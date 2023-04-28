Loki Actress Confirmed to Appear In Guardians of the Galaxy 3

A major actor from the MCU's 2021 Disney+ series Loki confirmed that she'll also play a role in Marvel Studios' next movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 brings yet another impressive cast of characters to the big screen even beyond nearly a dozen expected names from past movies.

Some of this will come through multiple actors for a singular character, as Bradley Cooper will team up with Sean Gunn and Noah Raskin to play Rocket Raccoon across flashbacks and the current story.

Additionally, Hawkeye star Linda Cardellini will reunite with writer/director James Gunn, taking on her second role in the MCU as Lylla the Otter - and this is just the start of big names joining this threequel.

Guardians 3 Features Fan-Favorite Loki Star

Marvel

Speaking with Marvel Entertainment at the red carpet premiere event for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Loki star Tara Strong announced that she will be featured in James Gunn's MCU farewell.

When asked why she wanted to be at the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 premiere, Strong revealed that she's in the movie, but teased that she'd have to prune fans if she revealed the specific role she plays:

Marvel: "Why did you want to be here at the 'Guardians' premiere tonight?" Strong: "Well, I might be in it... It's not Miss Minutes. I can't say who it is, or... I could, but then I'd have to prune you... I'm going to turn back time with Miss Minutes."

Strong, who voices Miss Minutes in Loki, looked back to her longstanding relationship with director/writer James Gunn, with whom she worked on a video game many years ago along with fellow co-star Michael Rosenbaum

"I've known James for a very long time. We did a video game together many, many years ago called Lollipop Chainsaw. Actually, Michael Rosenbaum was in it, too... I have a lot of great memories of [Gunn], so it was wonderful to see James in the studio again when I came into do my thing, and then just to see him again."

Strong now becomes the third star in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to play multiple roles in the MCU, joining Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Young Rocket) and Linda Cardellini (Laura Barton/Lylla the Otter) with that distinction.

How Will Loki Star Add to Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Tara Strong is one of the most recognizable voice actresses in history with an astonishing resume that boasts over 600 credits across more than 35 years. She’s been part of nearly every major franchise in pop culture, including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and DC, making it no shock whatsoever to see her take on another role in the MCU.

While fans will certainly be curious to see who Strong is playing in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the biggest question will be whether this role is a one-time thing or if she’ll stick with this character moving forward.

Strong is already confirmed to be sticking with the MCU for the foreseeable future, as Miss Minutes is part of the confirmed cast for Loki Season 2 alongside Tom Hiddleston and company.

She’s also heavily rumored to bring Miss Minutes back for the MCU’s Deadpool 3, which is also said to feature Owen Wilson’s Mobius, as Ryan Reynolds brings his Merc with a Mouth into play in 2024.

With only a short time remaining before fans worldwide see this threequel, Strong’s role is sure to be a major topic of conversation as this group of Guardians gets their send-off.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will debut in theaters everywhere on Friday, May 5.