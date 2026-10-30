Lilo & Stitch 2 Set Photos Reveal Best Look At Live-Action Angel

New set photos from Lilo & Stitch 2 showcased the best look yet at Stitch's pink-furred companion, Angel, in action, and she looks perfect. Just over a year after Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch remake became a box office hit and grossed over $1 billion worldwide, the House of Mouse has already returned to Hawaii to start filming the sequel. Coming to theaters on May 26, 2028, Lilo & Stitch 2 won't adapt any of the 2002 animated classic's many direct-to-video sequels, and will instead forge its own path with an original story. The sequel is expected to bring back most of Lilo & Stitch's original cast, including Maia Kealoha and Chris Sanders as the titular duo, but there will be at least one major addition.

Reel News Hawaii released a new set video from the Lilo & Stitch 2 production in Hawaii that features Stitch and his iconic love interest Angel's puppet stand-ins walking side by side down the street, setting up their romance. The video serves as the best look yet at the pink Angel's design in the movie, which seems extremely accurate to her appearance in Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

When Lilo & Stitch 2 reaches theaters in Summer 2028, Stitch and Angel will be CGI creations from Industrial Light & Magic, but the team uses on-set puppets for lighting, reference, and to give the cast something tangible to perform with. Still, as the Stitch puppet is clearly accurate to his live-action design, this is almost certainly how Angel will appear when she is fully animated as well.

During D23 2026's Disney Entertainment Showcase, Disney unveiled Angel's live-action debut in Lilo & Stitch 2 when she hijacked Stitch's video message to the audience and turned the crowd's wristbands pink to match her own fur.

The teaser offered the first look at Angel's live-action design when the top of her head and her iconic antennae, which she can use to grab objects at a distance, took over the shot to tease the sequel. The antennae had one interesting change from the animated franchise, as they were able to glow, which may relate to how she sings her famous (but deadly) siren song in the highly anticipated follow-up.

Angel made her debut in Lilo & Stitch: The Series, voiced by Loki's Miss Minutes actress Tara Strong, and has evolved into a fan-favorite icon. The actress recently stated that she would "definitely show up" to reprise Angel in live-action, although no voice actor has been confirmed for the 2028 follow-up thus far.

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Angel, otherwise known as Experiment 624, was created by Dr. Jumba Jookiba and found herself working for Stitch's enormous whale-like nemesis, Captain Gantu. Unfortunately, Gantu was removed from the live-action Lilo & Stitch, but Angel's inclusion elevates the chances that he will finally appear in 2028.

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Angel's famous superpower is her siren song, which has a neural behavioral effect on reformed experiments, turning them evil. Gantu originally hoped to use Angel to trap Stitch, but that plan failed because, as a newer experiment, her song had no impact on him, and the pair instead fell in love.

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Stitch taught Angel the meaning of ohana (family) and genuine affection, and they ended up adorably calling each other "boojiboo." While elements of this story are bound to change for Lilo & Stitch 2, the recent set photos make it clear that they will form their lovable romance as Stitch introduces Angel to his Hawaiian home.

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When Jumbo Jookiba (played by Zack Galifianakis) was plotting to alter Stitch and take away his empathy in the live-action movie, Angel made a brief cameo on his display, perfectly setting up her starring role in the upcoming sequel.

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Angel Could Boost Lilo & Stitch 2's Potential to New Heights

To this day, Stitch remains one of Disney's most popular brands, partly due to merchandising, and the live-action movie's box-office success proves it. The 2025 hit's billion-dollar box office was clearly more than just a stroke of luck, as even the extremely popular Moana had its live-action remake flop just this year.

Despite only having a handful of on-screen appearances, Angel has become almost as iconic as Stitch in recent years, becoming only the franchise's second character to get her own LEGO set. The character's appeal as the "girl Stitch" ought to bolster Lilo & Stitch 2's already massive box office potential, provided, of course, Disney sticks the landing and delivers a compelling narrative.

Excitingly, Lilo & Stitch 2 is being penned and directed by Chris Sanders, the voice and co-creator of the lovable blue experiment who even helped write the original movie, and later helped develop Angel as well. Sanders' major role in the live-action sequel certainly gives it the best chance at success, as there is nobody who has been quite as consistently involved in the mythos as he has.

Fans already had plenty of reason to be excited for Lilo & Stitch 2, as it will be the first major new story in the franchise in a decade, besides the new Lilo & Scratch short film, which will release alongside Hexed in November. That, combined with Angel's introduction, is bound to elevate Lilo & Stitch 2 far above the original, which was mostly just a live-action reimagining of the 2002 classic.