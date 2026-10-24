All 10 Big Upcoming Disney Movies, Ranked By Box Office Potential

It's hard to argue that Disney is still the predominant box office force. Other studios, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, Sony Pictures, and more compete, some even have surpassed Disney (Universal actually earned more than them in 2023), but there's no denying the studio's dominance. In 2025, they've had major hits like The Devil Wears Prada 2, Toy Story 5, and have Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters on December 18. While major IP-driven franchises like Marvel and Star Wars are a huge part of Disney's long-term plan, their more traditional slate of movies still have incredible potential.

Much of Disney's box office future will be defined by sequels and spin-offs of their most popular animated film. Disney Animation Studios and Pixar and cranking out a wide variety of upcoming films over the next few years, and several have mega box office potential as highly-anicipated sequels coming (in some cases) 10+ years after its predecessor.

Many fans want more and more original stories, but its hard to argue with recent box office receipts. Just this year, Hoppers, a Pixar original, was well recieved, yet earned more that $700 million less than Toy Story 5, an established Pixar sequel.

That said, there's a lot to dig into when it comes to the film future slate, even when removing brands like Star Wars and Marvel, Walt Disney Pictures has some super-sized successes coming soon.

Disney Movies Ranked by Box Office Potential

10.) Princess Diaries 3

Disney

While it may look similar to The Devil Wears Prada 2 on the surface, don't expect a third Princess Diaries film to hit anywhere near $692.8 million global box office haul.

At D23, Anne Hathaway confirmed she "pushed really hard" to bring Julie Andrews back for Princess Diaries 3, but Andrews said she's moved past acting for now. That aspect also doesn't help it's box office outlook.

That said, expect a moderate success, similar to The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which certainly made their money back, earning $165.3 million and $134.7 million, respectively.

9.) The Bluey Movie

BBC

Expanding the Bluey franchise to a film sounds like a homerun, but it'd be more accurate to expect a double. While The Bluey Movie, set to open August 6, 2027, will undoubtely be a hit, there's a clear ceiling some might not be recognizing.

Bluey targets specifically preschool audiences, and there's very little chance anyone will see this movie that isn't a child around that age, or their parents. The best case scenario is that The Bluey Movie attracts kids and teens that have grown out of the series, but now hold some nastolgia for it.

Generally speaking, its best comparison are the Paw Patrol movies, and its latest entry, The Dino Movie, earned $127.1 million earlier this year. The Bluey Movie will likely make more than that, given it's popularity, but don't expect it to be one of the highest earning films of 2027.

8.) Monsters, Inc. 3

Pixar

At long last, a third Monsters Inc. movie is being developed. Reported on back in March, Monsters, Inc. 3 is in the works at Pixar, over 13 years after Monsters University hit theaters in 2013. With the second film in the franchise being a prequel, a unique path for any Pixar franchise, expect the third film to push forward the narrative that began in 2001.

From a box office perspective, err on the side of caution, as this franchise has never hit $1 billion, though this long await third film will probably have the best chance. Monsters Inc. made $579.7 million and University hit $743.5 million. Given the long-lasting impact of these films, and their characters, Monster Inc. 3 is the first film on this list with legit breakout potential.

7.) Tangled

Disney

Disney's live action adaptations have had a wild 2020s, featuring major successes like Lilo & Stitch, earning over $1 billion, and then there's been duds like Snow White ($205.6 million) and even this year's Moana ($315.4 million thus far).

Opening on March 31, 2028, Tangled, starring Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, will probably become more of a winner than a loser. With the original having come out in 2010, the 18 year gap is certainly long enough for fans to be interested in a remake.

Tangled is also a story well suited for a live action adaptation, and all of the cast so far, especially Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel, has avoided any drama or controversy. There's not many live action Disney adaptations expected after Tangled, so this could be a huge list for the brand if it performs well.

6.) Coco 2

Pixar

A Coco sequel was truly only a matter of time, as it's the most successful Pixar original of the last nine years. Before that, it was 2015's Inside Out, which just release a sequel in 2024, and earned a groundbreaking $1.69 billion.

Coco 2 may not hit those heights, but the first Coco did hit $814.6 million, making the idea of surpassing $1 billion (or more) very viable. It's impossible to bet against any of these sequels, espeically releasing over 10 years after the original, getting a healthy mix of kids' and adults who have now grown up with classic Mexican tale.

5.) Moana 3

Disney Animation

This is a tough movie to discuss as the live action Moana is actively bombing in theaters, and the brand suddenly seems over extended.

However, from an animation perspective, Moana is still one of Disney's biggest brands. With a third movie officially in the works, according to star Dwayne Johnson, Disney could play their cards right, not rush the process and create another massive hit.

After almost being a Disney+ series, Moana 2 earned over $1 billion, and always having theatrical in mind for Moana 3 could create great success. The only issue is that now the studio needs to distance itself from the live action film, so this film may not release until 2029 or 2030.

4.) Lilo & Stitch 2

Disney

A beacon of light in the vast darkness that has become the Disney live-action reimaginings. Lilo & Stitch, originally pitched as a Disney+ Original, was one of the best box office stories of 2025.

Wisely, Disney has greenlit as sequel, expanding the franchise, already set to release on May 26, 2028. Many fans are excited that Lilo & Stitch 2 will not follow the animated sequel playbook, Stitch Has a Glitch, and will be introducing Stitch's alien female counterpart, Angel. There's no reason to doubt this second live action adaptation, more than $1 billion seems like a lock.

3.) Incredibles 3

Pixar

Pixar's quintessential superhero franchise is coming back, Incredibles 3 is expected to release on June 16, 2028, 10 years after the previosuly long-awaited sequel (which opened 14 years after the original).

While Incredibles 3 could earn more than Incredibles 2 overall globally, $1.24 billion, it will be hard to earn more opening weekend domestically, $182.6 million. There is a reality where this movie takes off beyond imagine, pushing towards $1.5 billion given the global popularity.

2.) Frozen 3

Disney Animation

There's no greater original Disney brand than Frozen, with the first two films combing for a total worldwide gross of over $2.7 billion. Frozen 3, opening November 24, 2027, has the full cast returning, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff.

A fourth movie is also already planned, which shows the (warranted) confidence that Disney Animation has for this franchise. Frozen 3 will liekly earn more than Frozen 2's $1.45 million, and possibly make a push at Zootopia 2's record-setting $1.86 billion performance last year.

That takes us to our final upcoming Disney movie, primed to earn the most money.

1.) Zootopia 3

Disney Animation

Hot off the presses at D23, Zootopia 3 is happening. Not a shock if you follow the box office news, as the most recent film was one of the biggest films ever.

There's no telling how high Zootopia 3 could get, especiually when one considers it's popularity in China. In the 2020s, Hollywood films haven't been as success in that market, but Zootopia 2 broke through the barrier, earning a whopping $651.4 million at the Chinese box office, over $200 million more than in the United States and Canada.