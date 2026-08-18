Disney Unveils Perfect Princess Diaries 3 First Look & Logo

Disney delivered an exciting first look at imagery and a new logo for Anne Hathaway's The Princess Diaries 3. While Hathaway has plenty of projects she still wants to take on, one of the Oscar-winner's most notable franchises is Disney's The Princess Diaries, which has become a pop culture phenomenon over the last three decades. Now, this story is about to get its first new chapter more than 20 years after the last time Hathaway donned Mia Thermopolis' tiara.

Disney revealed the first official logo for The Princess Diaries 3 at the 2026 D23 Expo. Using a bright red background and a row of jewels at the top, Disney put "The Princess Diaries" in fancy white lettering and placed a fancy gold crown around it. While this likely will not be the final logo, it helps set the stage for the franchise's return to the fictional country of Genovia.

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Hathaway's original 2001 movie used a simple and small black font for part of the logo, while "Princess" was written in swooping pink letters to catch viewers' eyes. This movie showed Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis at 15, meeting her grandmother (Julie Andrews' Clarisse Renaldi) and learning about her place as the Princess of Renaldi's country, Genovia.

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In the 2004 sequel, Hathaway plays a 21-year-old Mia as she continues her ascension to the throne of Genovia while fighting a law that forces her to marry in 30 days or lose the crown to rival Lord Nicholas Devereaux (played by DCEU and Star Trek star Chris Pine). The logo changed to all-black lettering, with pink trim on the left side.

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While this logo will likely not be the final one for The Princess Diaries 3, it alludes to a new chapter in Mia's life, likely set about 20 years into her reign as Genovia's Queen.

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Anne Hathaway confirmed development on The Princess Diaries 3 in October 2024 (one of a few live-action Disney movies getting a legacy sequel), revealing that Adele Lim (best known for her work on Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon) will be the movie's director. The movie is in the early stages of development and does not have a confirmed release date. Hathaway is confirmed to return as Mia Thermopolis, but Julie Andrews will not appear as Clarisse Renaldi, as she is mostly retired.

What To Expect From The Princess Diaries 3

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The last time Anne Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis, she had taken her place as Genovia's queen after changing the law requiring her to marry before she could rule. Now, the mystery turns to what Disney will decide to do for the plot of The Princess Diaries 3, which is set to use an even bigger time jump than the one between the first two movies.

This movie will likely show Mia in her 40s, well-established as Genovia's ruler and taking on her next challenges. Whether this comes with a king ruling alongside her is still a question mark, but one direction for the story could be Mia raising her own daughter to succeed her as the next queen of her nation.

The story will also show Mia in a more modern setting in the 2020s, forcing her to adapt to a rapildy changing world that could be affected by some of the same major events seen in the real world. While Mia will surely still have her awkward and funny moments, this will be the most mature and stabilized version of Hathaway characters fans have seen yet.

With no timeframe for production or shooting set in stone, more details will slowly be made public over the next few months, and Hathaway is sure to offer plenty to get fans excited for her return to Genovia.