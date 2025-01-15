Princess Diaries 3 Movie: All Confirmed Details In 2025

The Princess Diaries was a pivotal movie for many young girls in the 2000s and now the iconic franchise is set to return with a third installment.

Everything We Know About Princess Diaries 3 So Far

Disney

Anne Hathaway Is Returning For Princess Diaries 3

The Princess Diaries was Anne Hathaway's first leading film role in 2001. The actress quickly became a favorite for playing the awkward and endearing high schooler Mia Thermopolis who maintains her charm as she undergoes the royal treatment to become the Princess of Genovia.

Hathaway has long supported returning for a third The Princess Diaries film, even as the break between films stretched into the decades.

In late 2024 it was finally confirmed that The Princess Diaries 3 was happening at Disney. Hathaway acknowledged her involvement in an Instagram post and revealed she would also be attached to the film as a producer under her Somewhere Pictures production banner.

Hathaway has recently starred in another book adaptation, The Idea of You, and also led Mother's Instinct in 2024 alongside Jessica Chastain.

The Princess Diaries 3 Will Not Be A Reboot

While plot details for the third The Princess Diaries remain shrouded in secrecy, the film is not expected to be a reboot of the franchise.

Hathaway's return is enough to suggest the threequel will be a continuation of the story that was left off in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which saw Mia marry Nicholas Devereaux (Chris Pine) to maintain her throne.

Adele Lim Will Direct the Third Film

The confirmation of The Princess Diaries 3 also came with the attachment of a new director.

The first two The Princess Diaries movies were directed by iconic rom-com filmmaker Garry Marshall, who sadly passed away in 2016.

Deadline confirmed in October 2024 that Adele Lim, who is known for helming Raya the Last Dragon and Joy Ride, would direct the third The Princess Diaries film for Disney. The script for the movie is being written by Flora Greeson.

Lim told Deadline that the third film would focus on "female power, joy, and mentorship:"

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Multiple Princess Diaries Cast Members Want to Return

With Hathaway confirmed to return for The Princess Diaries 3 the question remains whether any other familiar faces will join her for the sequel.

Julie Andrews, who starred as the Queen and Mia's grandmother in The Princess Diaries, has recently been taken up with another period role as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton.

The actress has voiced uncertainty about returning to the role in the past, most recently telling Today in April 2024 “I’d be very happy if we did do another one. But I don’t expect to.” Whether that sentiment has changed now that a third movie confirmed remains to be seen.

Another The Princess Diaries cast member played coy about their return in late 2024, with Chris Pine telling Today he "[didn't] know anything about it," but thought a third movie would be "fantastic."

One Princess Diaries cast member who is eager to return is Sandra Oh. The Grey's Anatomy star told Entertainment Weekly in 2023 that she would love to reprise her role as Vice Principal Gupta:

"I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I'm dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world."

With excitement for a third The Princess Diaries film building some fake posters and trailers have been circulating on Facebook, claiming to know the plot and release date of the new film.

However, these are all false reports as The Princess Diaries 3 only gained traction in late 2024, after Lim and Hathaway confirmed their attachment, making it much too soon for a release date and marketing materials to be out in the wild now.

The third film is still in early development but it's possible the movie could move into production sometime in 2025, making a 2026 release date the earliest likely window.

The Princess Diaries 3 is currently in active development at Disney with no confirmed release date.