Tangled Live-Action Set Videos Reveal First Look at Teagan Croft's Rapunzel

Production for Disney's live-action Tangled movie is now underway in Spain, and the first unofficial look at Teagan Croft's Rapunzel has been making the rounds online. The upcoming musical adventure adapts the 2010 Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name, which is loosely based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale Rapunzel. The development of Disney's live-action Tangled has seen notable ups and downs, including a near-shelving after the underwhelming box-office performance of the 2025 live-action Snow White. Momentum, however, returned with the early-2026 casting announcements, led by Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.

Set videos from the filming of Tangled (via @SkyeRoberts_) provided fans with the best look yet at Teagan Croft fully in character as Rapunzel. The 15-second fan-captured clip shows the new Disney Princess actress walking in the kingdom of Corona, with Croft wearing a pink gown that closely evokes Rapunzel's iconic dress from the 2010 animated film.

What stands out most in these set videos and images is the first clear look at Teagan Croft's long, thick blonde hair, styled into a prominent braid that closely matches Rapunzel's signature look from the animated film.

The set videos place Croft's Rapunzel amid the bustling streets, dressed to evoke the kingdom of Corona. The new Disney actress can be seen moving and interacting among townspeople extras, appearing engaged in what looks like a festival-style sequence.

Another set video from Tangled's production offers a glimpse of the live-action take on the memorable sequence in which children from the kingdom braid Rapunzel's long hair, one of the animated movie's most charming and iconic moments.

These set photos and videos gave the clearest practical glimpse of how Disney's live-action interpretation of Tangled is translating the original movie's colorful aesthetic and large-scale musical sequences

In June 2026, Teagan Croft debuted her unexpected new hairstyle as filming began for the live-action Tangled movie, showcasing her surprisingly short haircut.

Instagram, Disney

The significance of this choice likely ties to practical production needs, and the first look reinforces this by giving fans the first look at the actress wearing the character's extensive blonde wig extensions on set. Some also claimed that this could foreshadow the story's pivotal moment when Rapunzel's hair is cut.

Filming for Tangled is still underway and is expected to run for several months. No official theatrical release has been announced. Joining Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim in Tangled's cast are Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel, Diego Luna, and Patrick and Hugo McPherson.

Why Teagan Croft's Rapunzel Design Cements Disney's Perfect Casting Choice

Disney

The first clear look at Teagan Croft in character as Rapunzel, complete with long, thick blonde hair paired with a redesigned yet faithful purple gown, has only strengthened the sense that Disney got the casting right for its live-action Tangled movie.

Beyond simply resembling the animated Rapunzel in looks and singing prowess, the practical details of the design, ranging from the weight and movement of the hair extensions, even though from afar, highlight how well Croft embodies the character's blend of innocence, curiosity, and quiet strength as the lead princess. The result feels less like a costume and more like a seamless embodiment of the princess fans have loved for over a decade.

This complements the earlier short haircut, which thoughtfully nods to the story's compelling and powerful ending. These choices clearly show that the production and Croft herself are attentive to both visual continuity and the deeper emotional arc Rapunzel undergoes in the film.

All in all, it cements the idea that Croft isn't just portraying Rapunzel in live action; she looks, moves, and feels as if she were born for the role of the long-lost princess confined to a hidden tower.