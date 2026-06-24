Disney's Live-Action Tangled Actress Teagan Croft Debuts Unexpected New Hairstyle As Filming Begins

Teagan Croft, the star of Disney's live-action Tangled movie, shocked fans with a new hairstyle as she prepares for the lead role. Tangled will be the latest in a long line of live-action remakes of Disney animated movies, following highly successful outings like 2025's Lilo & Stitch. With filming inching closer to starting, anticipation is building to see how this film will come together visually and conceptually.

Hollywood star Camryn Manheim, who is also the mother of actor Milo Manheim, shared a new set of images from a trip to Spain. Among those Instagram photos were shots of her with both Milo and Teagan Croft, the stars of Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Tangled. These images show Croft with a surprisingly short haircut as she gets set to take on the role of Rapunzel.

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Manheim also shared a photo of herself with both her son and Andor star Diego Luna, the latter of whom will play a character created specifically for the live-action remake.

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In Tangled, one of Rapunzel's defining traits is her incredibly long hair, which is said to be about 70 feet long throughout most of the original movie.

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Her hair is a major plot point in this movie, as it can heal the sick when Rapunzel sings a song and touches others with it. This was the result of her mother being given a magic flower with the same ability to save her life during Rapunzel's birth.

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While Croft's short hair may be surprising, it does resemble Rapunzel's short, brown bob cut at the end of the original animated Tangled movie. She uses this look after Flynn Rider/Eugene Fitzherbert cuts all her hair near the base of her head, taking away her magic powers and instantly aging the villainous Mother Gothel by centuries, leading to Gothel's death.

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Meanwhile, Milo Manheim seems to be donning the look he will use for his role as Flynn Rider in the new movie. Along with tussled dark hair, he has grown out a mustache and goatee for the role of Rapunzel's love interest.

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Tangled will be the latest live-action remake from Walt Disney Studios, retelling the story from the 50th Walt Disney Animation Studios movie in 2010. While its release date is still unknown, Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are set to play the leading roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively, while Kathryn Hahn joins as the villainous Mother Gothel.

What We Know About Live-Action Tangled Remake

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Details about what will happen in the live-action Tangled remake are still largely unknown, though more information could be released soon as filming nears. At the very least, many expect it to be mostly faithful to the story told in the original 2010 movie, as that strategy has led to the most success for past live-action Disney remakes.

One of the biggest questions is who exactly Diego Luna will play. Some theorized he could be one of the thug-type characters at The Snuggly Duckling, but considering his star power, his role will likely be much bigger. He could potentially also be used in a role similar to that of the Stabbington brothers alongside Mother Gothel.

Thankfully, Milo Manheim has promised a faithful adaptation of Flynn Rider, seemingly indicating that Disney is doing its best to replicate what fans know and love from the animated film. While news about the new remake may not be readily available in the immediate future, Disney's history with live-action remakes is sure to leave many eager to see what happens with such a beloved story.