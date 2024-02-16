The main cast of Life and Beth Season 2 is back to continue the emotional story of the titular character sprinkled with hilarious moments.

The hit Hulu series' sophomore run explores topics of infidelity and drug abuse as it unpacks the titular character, Beth's, traumatic past.

Life and Beth Season 2 premiered on February 16 on Hulu.

Every Main Cast Member of Life and Beth Season 2

Amy Schumer - Beth

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer returns to lead the cast as Beth.

As she looks ahead to a better future, Beth tries to grapple with her past with the help of her newfound partner, John.

At the end of Season 1, Beth and John finally agree to a romantic relationship, but this is before coming to terms with the death of her mom and several issues in her life.

In Season 2, Beth's new beginning with John is the main focus, dealing with themes of marriage, infidelity, and temptation.

Aside from starring in the series, Schumer also serves as the creator of Life and Beth. The actress' other notable credits include Trainwreck, Inside Amy Schumer, and Only Murders in the Building.

Violet Young - Young Beth

Violet Young

Violet Young plays the younger version of Beth in flashbacks, showing the character's traumatic past at different points in Seasons 1 and 2.

Young previously appeared in Chicago P.D., Genius: MLK/X, and The Haunting Of.

Michael Rapaport - Leonard

Michael Rapaport

Michael Rapaport returns as Leonard in Life and Beth Season 2.

Leonard is Beth's father who suffers from alcoholism. While he has constant drinking issues, Leonard's love and care for his daughters are always present as he tries to get better in life.

Rapaport has over 100 credits to his name, with roles in Deep Blue Sea, True Romance, and The 6th Day.

Yamaneika Saunders - Maya

Yamaneika Saunders

Maya (played by Yamaneika Saunders) is one of Beth's three best friends.

Among Beth's friends, Maya is the closest to her. She gives her brutal, honest thoughts about her life, and she sees what needs to be done in almost every situation.

In Season 2, Maya plants the idea in Beth's head that men always cheat, leading to a tense confrontation with the newlyweds (Ben and John).

Saunders has credits in Teenage Euthanasia, Inside Amy Schumer, and Going Both Ways.

Michael Cera - John

Michael Cera

Michael Cera reprises his role as John, Beth's boyfriend from Season 1.

After their fair share of ups and downs in Life and Beth's debut season, the finale shows that Beth and John professed their love to one another, cementing their romantic relationship.

At the beginning of Season 2, the pair's love takes the spotlight as their new beginning ultimately transforms into wedding bells.

Cera recently appeared as Allan in 2023's Barbie. The actor is also known for his roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Superbad, and Juno.

Laura Benanti - Jane

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti stars as Jane, Beth's mom who is flawed yet tries to love her daughter.

At the end of Season 1, Jane unfortunately died, with much of the finale focused on her emotional funeral. Jane appears via flashbacks in Season 2.

Benanti's most recognizable role is playing Katherine "Kiki" Hope in Gossip Girl. The actress also appeared in Worth, The Gilded Age, and No Hard Feelings.

Kevin Kane - Matt

Kevin Kane

Kevin Kane joins the cast of Season 2 as Matt, Beth's toxic ex-boyfriend who always gives the titular character's problems more than anyone.

Matt is a manipulative person who tries to do everything in his power to gain control of Beth's life.

Season 2 shows Matt returning to search for Beth because he wants to ensure he doesn't have a kid with her.

Kane is known for his roles in The Irishman, Snatched, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Susannah Flood - Annie

Susannah Flood

Annie is Beth's soft-spoken sister who tries to keep her problems to herself. The character is played on-screen by Susannah Flood.

In Life and Beth Season 2, Ann tries to bond with Beth as they go on a road trip to a freaky haunted mansion.

Flood previously appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago Fire, and For the People.

Lily Fisher - Young Annie

Lily Fisher

Lily Fisher plays the younger version of Annie during flashbacks.

Fisher's impressive credits include playing a young Nami in Netflix's live-action One Piece series and Sarah in Station 19.

LaVar Walker - LaVar

LaVar Walker

LaVar (played by LaVar Walker) is Beth's pharmacist friend who is married to Denisha.

Walker's notable credits include Sneakerheads, Rel, and Uncle Drew.

Sass Goldberg - Jess

Sass Goldberg

Sass Goldberg's Jess is one of Beth's friends whom she reconnects with in Life and Beth Season 2.

Goldberg has credits in Only Murders in the Building and The Shrink Next Door. The actress also serves as a producer in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Arielle Seigel - Jen

Arielle Seigel

Another one of Beth's friends who appears in Season 2 is Arielle Seigel's Jen.

In Season 2, Beth and her friends try to surprise Jen during her birthday, but it later turns out to be an unexpected situation.

Seigel is known for her roles in God Friended Me and When They See Us.

All episodes of Life and Beth Season 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

