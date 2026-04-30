New 'LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight' Poster Showcases 9 Main Characters

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight officially unveiled the best look yet at the upcoming video game's main characters from Gotham, headlined by the Dark Knight and his perennial rival, Joker. The open-world action-adventure video game from Traveler's Tales serves as the fourth main installment in the LEGO Batman series.

Aside from the game's new open-world Gotham City, Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to captivate players with a new combat system and co-op elements, featuring compelling characters with unique skills and contributions to the mysterious narrative.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Unleashes Its Core Characters

Bruce Wayne

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What makes LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight so compelling is the opportunity to play as Bruce Wayne, diving deep into his early training days under the League of Assassins, exploring the Bat cave before missions, upgrading the different gadgets and suits that Batman will use, and interacting with other characters as Bruce and not the Dark Knight.

In the game, players can also access multiple suits and outfits that reflect different eras and styles from the vast lore surrounding Batman since his debut.

Batman

LEGO

At the center of the story in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is Batman, fully equipped with his classic gadgets and his amazing collection of vehicles from across Batman's on-screen history, including Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne's classic Batmobile from The Batman and Christian Bale's iconic vessel from The Dark Knight trilogy.

Players control Batman for a good chunk of the game as he deals with confirmed villains terrorizing Gotham, such as Joker, Ra's Al Ghul, Two-Face, and many more.

Joker

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Joker serves as the primary antagonist of Legacy of the Dark Knight. The official heroes-and-villains trailer emphasized that this version of the Joker is even more unhinged and dangerous as he unleashes his plan to make Gotham a "breeding ground for suffering and injustice."

Promotional material for LEGO Batman's new game also showed the Joker unleashing his minions to terrorize Gotham, which could set the stage for more humorous and menacing encounters.

Robin

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As Batman's sidekick, Robin is expected to have many memorable moments in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight as players utilize his acrobatic fighting style and youthful energy against some of Gotham's dangerous villains.

Given the theme surrounding legacy, this new LEGO Batman game is also expected to feature many costumes and even references to other versions of Robin, such as Tim Drake.

Batgirl

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Barbara Gordon will take center stage as the fierce Batgirl in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, showcasing her unique tech-savvy abilities as she hacks her way through different missions and helps Batman deal with any threat along the way.

As a valued member of the growing Bat-Family alliance, Batgirl is set to play a major role in the game as she is also set to work alongside her father, Jim Gordon, in eliminating as many villains as possible roaming the streets.

Catwoman

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Catwoman's inclusion in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a no-brainer, given her pivotal role in Batman's dual lives as Bruce Wayne throughout the character's longstanding history.

As one of the playable characters, Catwoman will rely heavily on stealth and her agility while also using her signature whip for combat and traversal methods.

Jim Gordon

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It will be fascinating to play as Jim Gordon in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight because of his unique gameplay mechanic of using a foam sprayer to immobilize enemies, a glider for his traversal, and embracing more grounded, police-tactical abilities.

Accessing Jim Gordon allows the players to witness the "law enforcement" side of Gotham, emphasizing the trust between Batman and the police.

This officially released brand-new poster for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight highlights the seven playable characters players will have access to: Batman, Robin, Catwoman, Batgirl, Jim Gordon, Bruce Wayne, and the Joker.

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The poster features an exciting tagline for the game, saying "Build the legacy," which hints at the core theme of the Legacy of the Dark Knight experience for players.

This slogan also refers to Bruce Wayne's personal journey of building his legacy within the confines of Gotham, alongside powerful allies, and of dealing with otherworldly threats that destabilize the city's peace.

Aside from the main poster highlighting the playable characters, LEGO and DC also unveiled another poster that includes a surprising look at Nightwing, confirming that players can eventually have access to the DC hero at some point in the game.

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Nightwing represents the growth of the Bat-Family and Batman's legacy of mentorship. Dick Grayson's evolution into Nightwing appears to mark a major shift in the character's story, from an optimistic yet immature sidekick to a more confident and independent hero on the streets of Gotham.

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Another poster also highlighted the main female playable characters in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, showcasing them as Gotham Knights, which includes Catwoman, Batgirl, and Talia Al Ghul.

LEGO

Talia Al Ghul serves as one of the secret playable characters in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. This isn't surprising, mainly because Talia plays a significant role in Bruce Wayne's life as a mentor, ally, and eventual complex love interest.

Given Ra's Al Ghul's presence in the trailer, Talia's alliance with Batman in the game may come into question. Despite that, the opportunity to play Talia presents many surprises and unique ninja-themed abilities for players focused on stealth, parkour, and sword combat.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be available on May 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.