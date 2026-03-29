First Look at Secret Playable Character In 'LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight' Unmasked (Photo)

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has finally revealed a proper look at its final playable character. The new LEGO title from TT Games is a homage to all things Batman, but rather than giving players access to every DC character in the Dark Knight's world, the creative team has limited it to seven options, each with their own unique skills and roles in the story.

The confirmed playable characters in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight include: Batman, Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Catwoman, Batgirl, and Talia al Ghul. However, until recently, Talia al Ghul has been shrouded in mystery, with no unmasked image of her ever released. The marketing for the character mirrors her shadowy disposition, but now a proper reveal of Talia al Ghul in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is out in the open.

The latest LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight image from the official Instagram shows Catwoman, Batgirl, and Talia al Ghul preparing to fight in front of a Gotham Knights mural. The caption reads "These women rule the night." The trio comprises the three playable female characters in the game.

TT Games

Notably, this is the first proper look at Talia in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight marketing. The character has been confirmed as a playable option for some time now, but her skillset and character design have been largely absent from marketing for the game so far.

TT Games

In DC Comics, Talia al Ghul is the daughter of the villainous Ra's al Ghul and the heir to the ninja-assassin empire known as the League of Shadows. Talia is also frequently depicted as a love interest for Bruce Wayne.

She has been featured in several Batman stories, including The Dark Knight Rises, where she was portrayed in live-action by Marion Cotillard, in the DC Animated Universe, and in the 2011 game Batman: Arkham City.

DC Animation

Talia is known for being almost Black Widow-like in her design, often wearing a utility belt, a skintight stealth suit, and wearing dark colors. She is adept at hand-to-hand combat, and with weapons including guns and katanas.

DC Comics

This latest post is the first full-body image of Talia al Ghul released for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, after the last one showed only her face, which was half-covered by a mask. The character has been strangely absent from marketing in the lead-up to the game's release, but now TT Games appears ready to reveal Talia's design and skills.

TT Games

Talia is an important part of the Batman world and has featured in previous LEGO Batman games. Her design has continued to evolve in each iteration, with the latest being the most detailed and true to her comic design.

LEGO

Like LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight's other playable characters, Talia will likely have many different suit options to unlock and collect throughout the game, offering players a variety of designs to play with.

What to Expect From Talia al Ghul in LEGO Batman 4

Talia al Ghul's inclusion in LEGO Batman 4 makes her a more pivotal character in the story than in past LEGO DC games. Adding Talia to the roster of seven playable characters means that she'll be included with some of her own special abilities and skills and given more attention than just a side character.

Unfortunately, it's not quite clear right now what those skills include. Each of the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight characters is equipped with their own unique method of transport for getting around the open world of Gotham, plus a few special combat moves and gadgets. For example, Catwoman has a unique power to summon cats, but in Talia's case, it's not quite clear what her special powers will be.

It's expected that her moveset may be related to her upbringing in the League of Shadows, perhaps adding some ninja abilities and weapons. The return of Talia's utility belt in her design suggests she'll have an array of gadgets at her disposal, perhaps leaning into tactical attacks like ranged weapons or smoke bombs for stealth.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is due out on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on May 22, 2026, meaning fans won't have to wait too long to find out what else Talia brings to the table.