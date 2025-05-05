James Gunn's Superman Trailer #2 Is Now Imminent

In responses to fans on social media, James Gunn teased that the official trailer for July's Superman could be on its way soon. Though two pieces of Superman footage — a teaser trailer and a sneak peek of the first few minutes of the film — have already been released, Gunn revealed that fans have not seen the actual official trailer for the DC film quite yet.

Responding to comments on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) asking Gunn when fans can expect the Superman trailer, Gunn simply posted a smirking emoji (😏) , indicating a tease or hint of some kind.

This does align with a recent rumor from @ResonantJustice that the Superman trailer might release sometime between May 12 and 16.

It also would make sense to see the trailer sometime relatively soon, as just under a month ago, Gunn said "it will be a beat" until fans see a new preview. This was right after the release of the sneak peek with the Minecraft movie, and while "a beat" is an ambiguous measure of time, it could very well have meant a few weeks.

Releasing on July 11, Superman will be the first movie and first live-action project of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. It stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, among many others from across the DC Universe.

What Might Happen In The New Superman Trailer?

DC Studios

With Gunn hyping up the new Superman trailer across social media, and being sure to specify that this is different than the teaser and footage already released, it seems likely that fans can expect new footage when it releases.

Notably, the two clips already released feature very little dialogue, with the focus being on the visuals and new Superman score. Perhaps the official trailer will feature some dialogue, even if it is slightly modified from what ends up in the final movie.

Additionally, outside of Superman, Krypto, most of the movie's characters are only shown very briefly in the two previews currently available to fans. The new trailer could give a bit more time to key characters like Lois Lane or Lex Luthor — both of whom are critical players in Superman stories.

Some focus could shift to side characters, like the rest of what a piece of Superman merch calls the "Justice Gang" (a team featuring Superman, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific). The same goes for Jimmy Olson, Perry White, and others working at the Daily Planet.