James Gunn's DC Reboot Unveils Its First-Ever Supervillain Posters

James Gunn's DC Studios has officially pulled back the curtain on its inaugural lineup of live-action supervillain posters. The striking new visuals spotlight some of the most iconic characters set to appear in the rebooted DCU's first big-screen project. It may come as a surprise for fans to see how many antagonists are being highlighted by DC Studios nearly one month before the film's release.

With Superman set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, DC Studios and James Gunn have unveiled a new batch of character posters, offering fresh looks at key characters, including David Corenswet's Superman and Clark Kent, along with Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. The highly anticipated film was also recently confirmed to carry a PG-13 rating. As excitement builds, the studio has now shifted focus to its roster of villains, revealing striking new posters that showcase the darker side of the DCU.

First DCU Villain Posters

Lex Luthor

Lex Luthor

Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor takes center stage in the newly released character poster, exuding a suave, calculated menace that perfectly encapsulates the DCU’s new take on Superman’s most iconic foe. Dressed in a sharp suit and sporting a pinky ring, Hoult looks every bit the charming yet ruthless businessman, giving fans a glimpse of the polished exterior hiding Luthor’s sinister ambitions.

Superman

As the central antagonist in Superman, Lex is poised to be the driving force behind the Man of Steel's biggest challenges, playing a pivotal role against Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Lex has already been seen invading the Fortress of Solitude in the film's trailer, teasing just how deeply he's embedded himself into Superman's world.

The Engineer

The Engineer

María Gabriela de Faría's Engineer radiates intensity in her character poster, with a fierce gaze and hand motion that hints at the danger she brings to Superman. While inspired by her comic book counterpart, this version of the Engineer appears to be a unique blend of both DC's original characters, featuring a solid form enhanced by liquid machinery that can morph into various weapons on command. The poster highlights her as a formidable threat, one whose tech-driven powers set her apart from the rest of Superman's rogues gallery.

Superman

As a member of The Authority in DC Comics, her presence could also lead to the creation of even more powerful and possibly original foes in the DCU if that movie still happens.

Eve Teschmacher

Eve Teschmacher

Sara Sampaio's Eve Teschmacher strikes a playful, picture-perfect pose in her character poster, continuing the trend of her being caught mid-selfie. This hilarious running gag now seems to be a defining trait of her character. First officially glimpsed in the Superman trailer for just a split second, Eve is seen holding up a peace sign and sticking out her tongue as Superman battles chaos in the background.

Superman

As Lex's girlfriend and likely his closest confidante, she could serve as a key player behind the scenes, possibly even handling LuthorCorp's PR or influencing events from the sidelines. While her screen time remains unclear, her flashy poster and memorable trailer moment hint that Sampaio's Eve might not need much time on screen to make an impact.

DCU Posters for Live-Action Antagonists

Metamorpho

Metamorpho

Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho stands out in his character poster with an astonishing display of practical makeup and prosthetics, bringing the element-shifting antihero to gritty, tangible life. While technically billed as one of Superman's villains, Metamorpho already appears to be one of the film's most layered characters. In the trailer, he's shown imprisoning Superman (possibly under Lex's orders) by wielding a Kryptonite-infused arm inside a high-tech cell. However, hints of a possible redemption arc suggest his role may evolve, potentially flipping sides as the story unfolds.

Superman

With his ability to manipulate elements, Carrigan's Metamorpho looks to be more than just another enemy. He's a wild card in the new DCU.

Rick Flag Sr.

Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. brings a hardened, commanding presence to the lineup, and his Superman character poster reinforces that with a no-nonsense look at the character. While his role in the film sparked confusion, especially after the trailer seemed to frame him as the Secretary of Defense, James Gunn has since clarified that Flag Sr. is officially the head of ARGUS, working closely with the actual Secretary of Defense, General Mori. This sets up the U.S. government bringing Superman into custody in the film.

Superman

Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. debuted in the animated Creature Commandos series and will return in Peacemaker Season 2, signaling a larger, Nick Fury-style role within the DCU.

Steve Lombard

Steve Lombard

Beck Bennett's Steve Lombard brings some workplace chaos to Superman, and his character poster perfectly captures the cocky energy that makes him Clark Kent's biggest non-superpowered headache. Described by Bennett as the "Daily Planet douchebag," Lombard is a loud, overly macho sports journalist with no filter, someone who thinks he's the alpha in every room but might just be masking deep insecurity.

Superman

He's an everyday antagonist to Clark, offering a grounded foil to the cosmic and global threats Superman faces.

Cat Grant

Cat Grant

Mikaela Hoover’s Cat Grant brings a burst of classic Metropolis glamor to Superman, and her character poster channels it perfectly: fiery red lipstick, signature glasses, and a striking red-orange dress. Looking up with a curious glint in her eye, Cat seems poised to judge or flirt with whoever's towering above her.

Superman

Cat is often the loudest voice in any newsroom, known in the comics as a bold, gossipy columnist with a penchant for stirring the pot (and occasionally crushing on Clark Kent).