2025 Superman Movie: Lex Luthor's Supermodel Girlfriend Just Got Confirmed (Photos)

Fans finally know who Lex Luthor's girlfriend will be in Superman, thanks to actress and supermodel Sara Sampaio. Sampaio was announced as a cast member for Superman in November 2023 alongside Skyler Gisondo, who will be playing Jimmy Olsen. The actress will portray a character named Eve Teschmacher.

According to Sara Sampaio, her character, Eve Teschmacher, will be Lex Luthor's girlfriend in James Gunn's upcoming Superman film. The character was originally created by Richard Donner and Mario Puzo for Donner's Superman and Superman II, acting as Lex Luthor's assistant and girlfriend.

While appearing on the official companion podcast for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, DC Studios Showcase (shared via YouTube), Sara Sampaio talked a bit about her version of Eve Teschmacher and confirmed that she will be Lex Luthor's girlfriend in the upcoming film.

According to Sampaio, her character is "just happy that [her] boyfriend is rich and takes [her] to" different places with him:

"Lex just wants to take down Superman, and I'm just happy that my boyfriend is rich and takes me to all these places."

However, the actress, who has been a model since the age of 16 and who was named on Maxim's '20 Most Beautiful Victoria’s Secret Angels of All Time' list in 2015, revealed a bit more about her character, teasing that she may have an internal conflict when it comes to what Lex does in the film (find out exactly why Lex hates Superman here). "I actually do have a heart," said Sampaio, and "can actually tell what's right from wrong:"

"And, um... But I actually do have a heart, and I have a-- you know, I can actually tell what's right from wrong-ish, you know? Very, like, you know... But I do... I do have a line, you know?"

Sampaio's version of Eve Teschmacher was revealed for the first time in a set photo (the character was not shown in Superman's teaser trailer), showcasing the actress in a purple dress with blonde hair:

Before Sampaio's comments, it was unclear whether Eve Teschmacher would be Lex's girlfriend or just his assistant. As mentioned, she did play both of those roles in the original Superman and Superman II films. In the comics, Eve is Lex's love interest, but she is never his official girlfriend.

Superman is written and directed by James Gunn and will serve as the first film in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. The movie also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

How Sara Sampaio's Eve Teschmacher Differs From Other Versions (Photos)

Sara Sampaio's Eve Teschmacher has not been shown in any official marketing for Superman. Aside from the set photo that was shared above, Sampaio has only ever been in behind-the-scenes photos of Superman.

For example, while the crew was filming Superman in Svalbard, Norway (where the Fortress of Solitude will be located), Sampaio (kneeling directly in front of James Gunn) was included in a photo shared with the public from James Gunn via Instagram.

Another photo (also from Gunn via Instagram) from when filming was underway in Norway showcased Sampaio with a dog.

As seen from the photos, Sampaio's version of Eve Teschmacher will seemingly be a bit more low-key than Eve in Donner's films. Played by Valerie Perrine, that version of Eve was quite a bit more provocative, at least in the way she dressed.

It appears as though Sampaio's version of the character will be styled a bit more closely to the comics, with the only main difference being Sampaio having longer hair.

It is worth noting that Sampaio's comments regarding Eve having a conscience perfectly lines up with other versions of the character. In the original Superman film, Eve pleaded with Superman to stop a missile from hitting New Jersey, and even saved Superman from drowning just moments before that.

Gunn will likely write Eve in a way that respects the past iterations of her, while also breathing new life into the character and giving fans a fresh experience with her.