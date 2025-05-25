DC Studios Unveils First Look at Lex Luthor's Gorgeous Girlfriend

The official trailer for Superman finally gave fans a first look at Sara Sampaio’s Eve Teschmacher, who is also Lex Luthor’s girlfriend. Sampaio was announced to be playing Eve Teschmacher in November 2023, but she was not featured in any of Superman’s marketing prior to the full trailer.

For the first time, DC Studios provided fans with an official look at Sara Sampaio’s Eve Teschmacher, but only for a brief second. Previously, Sampaio was captured in a photo from Superman’s set where she was in costume, but the trailer is the first official footage that includes her.

DC Studios

In the Superman trailer, at around the 2:30 mark, it appears as though Superman is fighting the Hammer of Boravia. The shot only lasts for roughly a half-second, but the fight isn’t the main focus. Instead, Eve Teschmacher, who is standing inside a nearby building, is the center of attention in the shot.

DC Studios

Specifically, Eve has her phone out, taking a selfie with her tongue out while throwing a peace sign.

DC Comics

Eve’s character design in Superman appears to be more similar to how the character was designed in the comics rather than the version that was introduced in Richard Donner’s Superman films.

Since she is taking a picture of the action going on behind her, it is possible that, in this film, Eve has a large following on social media. Being Lex Luthor’s girlfriend and most trusted assistant, she could be responsible for running PR for Lexcorp.

It is also possible that, in the shot, she is simply taking pictures to mock Superman. She could also be an influencer who is planning on posting the photo to social media, or something along those lines.

That particular shot is the only official appearance Eve Teschmacher has made in Superman’s marketing so far. She may show up once again in other promotional material, but it is also possible that fans won’t see her again until the movie is released.

Superman is written and directed by James Gunn. The film will premiere on July 11, 2025, and stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

How Much Will Eve Teschmacher Be in Superman?

Sara Sampaio will be playing an important character in Superman, but she may not have a ton of screentime. Considering she has only appeared in half a second of the movie's total marketing, it seems as though she will be used sparingly throughout the film.

It is possible that she will be featured in a lot of scenes that Gunn has just chosen not to include in the trailer or other marketing footage, but that likely isn't the case.

In Donner's Superman and Superman II, Eve didn't have an extremely extensive role. However, she still made a big impact on the story, which is what Sampaio's version of the character could also do.

Eve doesn't have to be on-screen to make a big splash. For example, she could influence Lex and sway his decisions without being featured in a scene.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the film premieres to see just how big Sampaio's role is in Superman, and if she will come back to play Eve in other entries of the DCU.