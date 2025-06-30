James Gunn's DC Reboot Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Supervillain Team

James Gunn's new DCU is still gearing up to release its first live-action project (Superman), but fans already got a look at the franchise's first-ever team comprised entirely of supervillains. It seems clear that there will be a lot of teams in the DCU. Fans were already treated to seeing the Creature Commandos in action in a Max TV series centered around that team, and it has been confirmed through trailers and other marketing material that Superman will feature multiple members of what Gunn is calling the Justice Gang. However, those aren't the only two teams that have been revealed.

In the latest trailer for Superman, the DCU's first-ever supervillain team was officially revealed. All of the characters who comprise the team have been featured in other promotional material for Superman, but they were all finally shown together as a team for the first time in the latest trailer.

It is worth noting that the Creature Commandos team was not the first team of villains in the new franchise, as some of those characters (such as Rick Flag Sr., Nina, and the Bride) are anti-heroes at best (or worse, in other terms).

Every Member of the DCU's First Villainous Superteam

Lex Luthor

DC Studios

Gunn's version of Lex Luthor, who will have one major change from Zack Snyder's version of the character, will undoubtedly be the leader of the villain team that will be present in Superman. Seeing as how he will be the overall antagonist of the film and will be the one pulling the strings to control other characters, every other member of the team will be following his commands.

The most recent Superman trailer seemed to put more focus on the villains of the film in general than previous trailers, teasers, or other TV spots did. For example, Lex Luthor had more dialogue in the most recent footage, which, in turn, highlighted him more than past footage did.

Eve Teschmacher

DC Studios

Eve Teschmacher is a bit of a surprising member of the supervillain team, but, according to the most recent trailer, she will be traveling with Lex and the other members of the team on missions. For example, in the new trailer, she can be seen alongside Lex and the other members of the team entering the Fortress of Solitude.

In previous versions of Superman, Eve has not been a traditional supervillain. Until Superman is released and Eve potentially has more appearances in the DCU, this new version of the character won't be fully explored, but actress Sara Sampaio has teased that she will be a bit more conflicted than the other antagonists.

Ultraman

DC Studios

Ultraman has appeared in nearly every piece of Superman marketing thus far, so fans can expect him to play a major role in the upcoming film. It seems as though he will directly face off against the Man of Steel multiple times in the movie, so fans should buckle up and get ready for a rivalry that will be kicked off on July 11 when Superman is released.

The latest trailer featured the character going into the Fortress of Solitude with Lex and Eve, but also seemingly showcased Ultraman while he was unmasked. In the source material, Ultraman is an evil version of Superman from another universe. It looks like Superman will be taking the character in a different direction, but fans will have to wait for the movie's release to find out all of the secrets surrounding Ultraman.

The Engineer

DC Studios

María Gabriela de Faría's Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer) will also be a part of the DCU's first-ever supervillain team. Like Ultraman, she has been featured in a lot of the film's marketing and was showcased a lot in the most recent trailer.

The Engineer was also seen going into the Fortress of Solitude in the latest footage, and other trailers have teased that she will play a large role in an action sequence that will take place there. The Engineer's power comes from nanotechnology infused into her body, so she will be a powerful member of the team.

The DCU's First Team of Villains (Photos)

As mentioned, the latest trailer for Superman featured multiple shots of the DCU's first team of supervillains. All of those shots came from seemingly the same scene, as it showcased all four members entering the Fortress of Solitude.

DC Studios

The first shot featured three of the team members dressed in all black (with Eve Teschmacher being the only one wearing white, which may prove to be a bit of foreshadowing if Eve has a redemptive arc). They are standing in front of the entrance to the Fortress, as the giant Superman logo is above them.

DC Studios

Another shot of the team was filmed from inside the fortress, and it featured the front of all four members of the team before they walked inside. That particular shot is the best that showcases every member of the DCU's new team.

DC Studios

One more shot from the Fortress of Solitude included the team inside as they are in action. Lex can be seen walking through the Fortress with Eve behind him, while a projectile weapon created by The Engineer flies by.

The full Superman trailer that was recently released can be seen below: