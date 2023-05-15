'Dude, Why Do You Just Keep Posting Lies?' James Gunn Slams DC 'Leaker'

After another round of DCU leaks hit the internet, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn slammed one leaker account and set the record straight on their methods.

Gunn is known as the most active director/creator in the business in terms of debunking false reports and rumors about his movies, always making sure that fans know what's actually happening with his work behind the scenes.

While he did this on a regular basis for his own solo Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in his time with the MCU, he now has more characters than ever to look out for as the creative head behind DC's next slate of movies and TV shows.

And since he took over the position at DC Studios, leakers have been relentless in revealing "new information" about his movies, although he remains vigilant on social media in keeping track of what's being said about his plans.

James Gunn Calls Out DC Leaker Account

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn responded to a Twitter account specializing in DC leaks, slamming them for their recent posts teasing new information about the DCU.

After another fan shared a post from them about Thomas Haden Church being cast as Jonathan Kent in Superman: Legacy, Gunn slammed them by saying "Everything that handle posts is untrue:"

"Everything that handle posts is untrue. The fact they don’t allow replies should be a giveaway. But I love Tom who played my older brother in 'The Specials' in 1999!"

One post indicated that Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie was finished playing the role, even noting that Gunn "deleted his tweet about potentially working with Robbie again" following rumors about her being in the running for a role in Fantastic Four.

Gunn blatantly asked why the account "just [kept] posting lies," making it clear that posts like that can sometimes be hurtful to people that Gunn cares about:

"Dude, why do you just keep posting lies? Sometimes they’re just stupid made up stuff. But other times, making up bullshit like this about people I care about, can be hurtful. Maybe you’re having a difficult time in life & lying for attention is how you get solace. But please find a better way."

The account then responded by saying that they'll "do better," although they asked if any of their lies were actually ok.

Gunn made it clear that no lie is ok, but he specifically pointed out the differences between "stupid lies" and lies that were "potentially harmful:"

"I don’t think any lying is ok. I’m just demarcating the difference between stupid lies and potentially harmful ones."

The account agreed with Gunn in conclusion, admitting that they tried to share ideas about potential casting while "[portraying] it as leaks" to attract people to their ideas.

Scooper culture continues to be a prominent driving force for news in this day and age, with some of it even being seriously harmful to movies and shows ahead of their releases when it goes too far.

Although James Gunn hasn't had full movies of his spoiled, he continues to be a key figure in stopping information from getting out at every opportunity or correcting fake stories, whether it be for Marvel or DC.

Looking at this phenomenon from a realistic standpoint, it's unlikely that accounts like this will go away anytime soon, especially with superhero movies being so prominent across the film industry.

And with Gunn now in charge of an entire cinematic universe rather than just an individual franchise, it's clear that he has no intention of stopping his pursuit of leakers while he sets the stage for his own DC breakthrough.

James Gunn's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate is set to begin in 2024 with Creature Commandos on Max, and the film side will start with Superman: Legacy in theaters on July 11, 2025.