James Gunn Debunks DC Reboot Slate Leak

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn just debunked a bogus rumor regarding the upcoming slate for his DCU reboot.

James Gunn kicked off 2023 with an exciting round of announcements after taking over as DC Studios co-CEO, revealing the first ten projects in his DCU, which will go under the title Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Following those announcements, he noted that more than half of Chapter 1 wasn't even revealed, leading many to theorize what was still behind the curtain for DC's new saga.

But as these new rumors about the DCU circulate online, Gunn is always at the ready to clear up any misinformation that may cross his path.

James Gunn Clears Up DCU Reboot Rumor

DC

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared the truth about a rumor pertaining to a leak of other projects that are part of his Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

When a fan asked him "Any truth to this leak?" with a message listing off six different DCU titles that were said to be in Chapter 1, Gunn simply responded "No."

The six rumored projects listed in the leak were as follows:

Animal Man

Lobo

Justice League: New Frontier

Superman vs The Authority

Peacemaker Season 2

Season 2 Mr. Terrific

The same fan asked if there was "no truth" to the rumor while pointing out how Peacemaker Season 2 is listed.

Gunn clarified his response, indicating that Peacemaker Season 2 would release after 2025's Superman: Legacy.

"There's no truth to all of those things being in Chapter 1, it's totally made up. 'PM' S2 is coming out after 'Legacy.'"

It's important to note that Gunn isn't debunking that these projects will appear in Chapter 1, but that they are currently not part of DC Studios' Chapter 1 plans.

Gunn even specifically touched on Peacemaker Season 2 being in development, which will likely make it a part of the Chapter 1 slate.

When Will More Chapter 1 Projects Be Announced?

While plenty of excitement is already building for what's been announced in Chapter 1 of the DCU thus far, James Gunn made it clear that this is far from the last of what's on the way.

And while the newly-announced Elseworlds slate has a much more solid foundation for when it will continue, Gunn's work on Chapter 1 is still mostly in the dark for the time being.

The DC Studios executive himself even admitted that Chapter 1 is "a lot more planned out" than things were when he was at Marvel Studios, which could hint that fans will find out more information on the new slate in the near future.

And with casting news just starting to become public as the slate moves further into development, it should only be a matter of time before Chapter 1 fills out.

Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters is expected to debut in late 2024 or early 2025 with the animated Creature Commandos on Max.