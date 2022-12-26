DC Studios Boss Calls Out Fake Rumor About Green Lantern's Future

Green Lantern James Gunn DC
By Savannah Sanders Posted:

DC Studios' James Gunn has addressed the rumor about the Green Lantern series planned for HBO Max.

James Gunn Debunks Green Lantern Claim

Green Lantern, HBO Max
DC

In response to the claim that the Green Lantern series planned for HBO Max has been axed, as well as the rumor that James Gunn has big screen plans for the character, the newly crowned co-CEO shut down the speculation with the following Tweet:

"Fake."

Andy Behbakht corroborated Gunn's response, confirming that the series is "still in development:"

"Yeah I can go ahead and debunk this already as I was in communication with HBO Max and WBTV last week about the #GreenLantern TV show: there have not been any changes made as the show is still in development."

This clarification comes on the heels of reportes that the series had shuffled writers and switched the focus to John Stewart as opposed to Alan Scott and Guy Gardner.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!

