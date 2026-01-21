IT Welcome to Derry Gets a Clear Season 2 Update (Report)

A new report claimed that IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 is already in the works. HBO Max's prequel series made headlines after it brought back Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård) to torment a new batch of kids and adults in the 1962 feeding cycle of the creature. While it is set in the past, Welcome to Derry still delivers shocking twists that tie back to the two main movies, such as the revelation involving Marge's connection to the mainstay Losers' Club member, Richie Tozier. As the anticipation builds for a potential second season, a much-needed update has emerged online.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) shared that IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 is "now in the works," even though the show has not been officially renewed yet by HBO Max. Given that Season 1 was a rousing success for the streamer, it is a no-brainer that Season 2 is on the horizon.

IT director and Welcome to Derry producer Andy Muschietti previously revealed that he has a three-season plan for the prequel series, with the show going backwards in time by exploring the creature's feeding cycle in the lowly town of Derry, Maine. Season 2 is expected to focus on 1935, the year when the terrifying Bradley Gang Massacre happened in the streets of Derry.

HBO Max

What makes a potential Season 2 exciting for Welcome to Derry is the fact that the Season 1 finale sets the stage for a more terrifying version of Pennywise because of the reveal that the ancient creature experiences time differently. This means that IT has the potential to target kids or adults who are in the same bloodline as the Losers' Club in 1935, similar to how he terrorized Marge and Will Hanlon in 1962.

In fact, a first look at IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 was already unveiled in Season 1, Episode 6, when the series showcased a black and white flashback scene in 1935, unveiling how Pennywise did not hold back in killing (and eating) a kid inside Juniper Hill Asylum.

At this stage, it is unknown when Season 2 will premiere on HBO Max, but the fact that it has been in the works suggests that it will arrive sooner rather than later. A possible late 2027 or 2028 release could be in the cards for the show, considering the lengthy filming and post-production process needed to create a show on this scale.

What Stories to Expect in IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2

HBO Max

Aside from Pennywise's continued reign of terror, IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 is expected to dive deep into what really happened to the Bradley Gang Massacre.

For the uninitiated, the Bradley Gang are bank robbers who used Derry as a hideout. The town was fed up with their antics and ultimately decided to ambush and gun them down in a brutal public shootout under Pennywise's influence. It's worth noting that the aftermath of this horrific incident was slightly teased at the end of Welcome to Derry Season 1, Episode 2, after the military managed to dig the remains of the Bradley Gang.

While Season 2 is expected to mainly focus on new core characters, some Season 1 mainstays, like Ingrid Kersh and Rose of the Children of Mathurin, are set to return to establish more connectivity and show a different side of them during the 1935 cycle.

A deleted scene of Lilly's mother, Teresa Bainbridge, made the rounds on social media, revealing that she was aware of Pennywise after all. This completely changes everything because it suggests that she will play a part in the 1935 cycle, considering that she is around the same age as her daughter during this time. It would also fit Pennywise's modus operandi of targeting those in the same bloodline who defeated him in the future.