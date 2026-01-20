Iron Lung Movie's Popcorn Bucket at Regal Cinemas Has a Wild Design (Photos)

As Markiplier's Iron Lung approaches its theatrical release, details have emerged about the horror movie's wild design for a Regal Cinemas-exclusive popcorn bucket. Beloved video game YouTuber Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach is back with his latest scare-infested blockbuster, in the long-awaited Iron Lung. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the new adventure tells the tale of a convict sent into an ocean of blood, where an ungodly deep-sea monstrosity greets him.

While Fischbach's Edge of Sleep was not released in theaters, that is not the case for Iron Lung. And as is the case with most modern-day big-screen blockbusters, the new movie is getting in on the novelty popcorn bucket fun.

The Distractible Podcast

New pictures and videos have emerged of the official Iron Lung popcorn bucket. The collectible snack container appears to be modeled after the movie's signature monsters, with its gaping maw serving as the hole where your favorite salty snack can rest.

Fans caught a glimpse of the Regal Cinemas-exclusive bucket during a recent episode of Markiplier's Go! My Favorite Sports Team podcast.

In the episode, a 3D model of the bucket was shown for viewers to ogle, showcasing all its sides.

The model showed off what is assumed to be the movie's central, anglerfish-like monster, with sharp, snaggled teeth and what appears to be either blood pouring from its mouth.

Fans can also see a Regal logo smack dab in the center of the rendering of the bespoke bucket, showing where audiences can pick up the container when the movie hits the big screen.

On The Distractible Podcast, fans got a better look at the bucket's final design, spotlighting its bright red coloration and title treatment along the bottom.

The Iron Lung popcorn bucket will be available at Regal Cinemas alongside the movie's official theatrical release. Iron Lung comes to theaters on Friday, January 30, starring Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach, along with Caroline Rose Kaplan, Seán McLoughlin, David Szymanski, and Troy Baker.

What To Know About Markiplier's Iron Lung Movie

Iron Lung marks a big moment for Markiplier and his content team. After the longtime YouTuber ventured into narrative content with the release of Edge of Sleep back in October 2024, he will now venture into uncharted waters, putting out a feature-length film in theaters.

This is a massive move, and one that has only been done by a handful of YouTube personalities over the years. Given the popularity of Markiplier and his work, one can expect that fans will head out in droves to see his big-screen debut.

The new film is based on the Iron Lung video game that Markipler had played extensively on his channel in the early 2020s. This work of aquatic horror is known for its deeply unsettling tone, iconic post-apocalyptic setting, and isolating story of a man stuck at the bottom of a blood-soaked ocean.

Markiplier is not just set to start in the project, but has also written and directed the film, as well as self-financed the title. It's a work on independent genre filmmaking that rarely gets major brand deals (like a bespoke popcorn bucket), but here we are.

Hopefully, it will be worth the three-year wait fans have been through when it finally bursts onto the silver screen in just a matter of weeks.