Markiplier's Edge of Sleep TV Show: Release Date, News & All Confirmed Details

Markiplier's Edge of Sleep is headed toward its inevitable release date, but what exactly is the upcoming TV show?

Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach most recently made headlines for live streaming from a bathtub but is best known for his online video game playthroughs.

Over the years, he has taken a particular liking to posting videos about various horror game franchises, including Dead Space, Lethal Company, and Five Nights at Freddy's.

Fischbach has taken a step back from YouTube as of late, breaking a cold streak of uploads on Monday, September 30 but seems to have been focusing on his movie and TV efforts with his upcoming directorial debut Iron Lung and acting role in The Edge of Sleep.

When Will Markiplier's Edge of Sleep Release?

Markiplier

After years of cryptic teases, the wait for Markiplier's Edge of Sleep TV show may finally be over.

According to a video uploaded to Fischbach's YouTube channel, the TV show is slated for release on Friday, October 18.

However, Fischbach was unable to confirm where the show would be released. He mentioned that fans would find out when the show came out but left little else for fans to glean about the project's release strategy.

This follows years of work on the title. It was first revealed to have been in the works in March 2023, when Fischbach was reported to be remaking his Edge of Sleep podcast for TV.

Some have speculated the series will air on Markiplier's YouTube channel (which would make sense). But given the project's gravitas, it could appear elsewhere, on either a terrestrial TV network or a particular streamer.

Who's Cast in The Edge of Sleep?

As of writing, only three cast members have been officially announced for the Edge of Time TV series.

Of course, Markiplier, aka Mark Fischbach, will lead the project, reprising his role of Dave from the original podcast series.

Dave is a night watchman (akin to the main character of Five Nights at Freddy's) who discovers that everyone who went to sleep that night is dead after leaving one of his late-night six-to-six overnight shifts.

As confirmed by Deadline, Fischbach will be joined by Lio Tipton (of Crazy Stupid Love fame) and Eve Harlow (Next); however, who exactly they will play remains a mystery.

It seems likely the pair will take on the roles of Katie and Linda, two women who join Dave in unraveling how everyone died on that fateful night.

What Will Happen in The Edge of Sleep?

The Edge of Sleep TV show will likely follow the podcast it is based on, meaning fans may already know what will happen in the upcoming series.

The Edge of Sleep centers on Dave, a night watchman who discovers everyone in the world who went to sleep died that night.

He teams up with a small team of fellow night owls to go out and discover what exactly happened, all while trying to stay away to avoid death.

To push through the ever-encroaching exhaustion, Dave and his group of survivors resort to taking a sleep-deprivation steroid, hopefully keeping them awake for at least 72 hours.

This gives them some time (but not much) to uncover the mystery of this sleep-related epidemic. But surely, things will not be as smooth as planned as the team starts to succumb to the temptation of slumber.

Fischbach himself has called the series "very wonderful" (via Tumblr) in various appearances, so fans should be excited to jump into this horror-tinged world when it eventually sees the light of day.

The Edge of Time is set to be released on Friday, October 18.