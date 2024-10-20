Markiplier's Edge of Sleep Season 2: Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

Markiplier's long-awaited thriller series Edge of Sleep has been climbing the Prime Video charts since its release and audiences are already eager for more.

Edge of Sleep is an adaptation of Markiplier's podcast of the same name, which sees the YouTube star in the lead role as Dave, a night watchman who learns that everyone who fell asleep the previous night died.

The six-episode series ended on a cliffhanger, leaving audiences wondering whether more Edge of Sleep is on the way.

Will Prime Video Renew Edge of Sleep For Season 2?

After years of waiting, Markiplier's Edge of Sleep was released to a warm reception on October 17. Prime Video is yet to commission a second season of the show, but there are signs that there will be more of Edge of Sleep.

Producer and writer on Edge of Sleep, Jake Emmanuel revealed during a fan Q&A on X (formerly Twitter) that the team is hopeful for a Season 2 and had always envisioned a "three-season arc" for the story

Like most TV shows nowadays, Edge of Sleep's fate will likely depend on its viewership numbers.

The series has consistently ranked on the US Top 10 charts on Prime Video in its first four days since release, as follows:

October 17: #4

October 18: #6

October 19: #17

October 20: #6

Emmanuel, also revealed on X that Edge of Sleep had a reasonably low budget, saying it's "probably less than the hair & makeup budger for Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power."

While not a guarantee, strong opening viewership numbers and a cost-effective budget are both assets in Edge of Sleep getting a Season 2.

What Happened to Season 2 of the Edge of Sleep Podcast?

When looking at the future of Edge of Sleep, it is also worth taking into consideration the status of the original podcast.

Edge of Sleep began as a QCode podcast in 2019 written by Jake Emmanuel and Willie Block, with YouTuber Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach in the leading voice role. QCode renewed the podcast for a second season in 2022, but Edge of Sleep never hit its targeted release date.

QCode provided an update on Season 2 of the Edge of Sleep on X in November 2022, revealing the podcast was set to release in Spring 2023. However, Spring 2023 came and went with no new episodes of Edge of Sleep.

Creator Jake Emmanuel provided a status update on X on October 18, 2024, confirming that "Season 2 of the podcast is fully written" and that it would consist of "11 episodes", making it longer than the initial season of 8 episodes:

"Here’s the update. Season 2 of the podcast is fully written. It’s EPIC, 11 episodes long. We answer many questions, raise some new ones, and personally, it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written."

Answering some further questions, Emmanuel revealed new details about Edge of Sleep Season 2, adding that episode lengths would be up to an hour long and the same cast would ideally reprise their roles.

The writer also addressed delays with the podcast saying they are due to conflicts in "everyone's schedules:"

"Podcast production has been hard to pin down simply because of everyone’s schedules."

Markiplier had a leave of absence from his YouTube channel recently, which the actor admitted was due to his busy schedule, so it's easy to see how this could impact the Edge of Sleep podcast as well.

With prospects for Season 2 of both the Edge of Sleep podcast and TV show looking promising, it's now a question of which projects will move forward first.

Edge of Sleep is available to watch on Prime Video.