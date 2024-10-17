Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach's The Edge of Sleep has made its debut on Amazon Prime Video, securing a coveted spot in the platform's rankings.

Initially revealed in March 2023, The Edge of Sleep TV series is an adaptation of Markiplier's 2019 podcast of the same name, in which he starred as Dave, a night watchman who faces a terrifying reality where everyone who falls asleep dies.

The series promises to delve into the same premise, with Markiplier reprising his role as Dave, who must stay awake to survive and unravel the mystery.

Markiplier had recently stepped back from YouTube while focusing on his upcoming film Iron Lung and acting in The Edge of Sleep.

On September 30, Markiplier unveiled a challenge, dubbed "The Plan," on YouTube, aiming to get The Edge of Sleep into the Top 10 on Prime Video US upon its debut. Now, the results are in.

Markiplier's Edge of Sleep Amazon Ranking Revealed

Markiplier

Markiplier's The Edge of Sleep made a strong debut on Amazon Prime Video, swiftly climbing the charts to claim a spot among the platform's top-performing content.

The highly anticipated horror-thriller series premiered on October 15, three days earlier than its originally announced release date of October 18.

Following the early launch, Markiplier shared an update video announcing that the series had been released ahead of schedule and it seemed out of his control.

He reiterated the goal of getting the show into the Top 10, emphasizing that the success of Season 1 is crucial for future projects, potentially including The Edge of Sleep Season 2 or his film Iron Lung.

As of now, The Edge of Sleep has already achieved a #6 ranking among U.S. series and sits at #7 in the combined U.S. Movies & Series charts.

Here's a full look at the competing series that are currently in the Prime Video Top 10:

The Rings of Power Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Tulsa King Citadel Diana The Legend of Vox Machina The Edge of Sleep Judy Justice Special Ops: Lioness Reacher The Boys

This is significant news for the series and future projects of the YouTube creator's.

Markiplier's upcoming science fiction horror flick Iron Lung is adapted from the 2022 video game of the same name by David Szymanski.

Iron Lung has faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike but was officially completed in June 2024.

Although a theatrical release is planned, the exact release date is still being negotiated. The streaming success of The Edge of Sleep may help Iron Lung find a release date in theaters soon.

The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a convict explores an ocean of blood on a desolate moon in a ramshackle submarine.

The Edge of Time is now streaming on Prime Video.