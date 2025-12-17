Avatar 3: Fire and Ash Popcorn Bucket Guide (AMC, Regal & More)

Various theater chains are doing their part to build hype for Avatar: Fire and Ash by unveiling unique popcorn buckets and official merchandise ahead of its release in the United States. Marketing for James Cameron's next chapter in the Avatar universe has been ramping up, and anticipation has increased in recent weeks with the confirmation that big trailers will be featured during the movie's screenings, most notably the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday teaser.

As fans return to the world of Pandora, the stakes have never been higher for Jake Sully and his family due to the confirmed alliance between Fire and Ash's new villain Varang (the leader of the Ash People) and Colonel Miles Quaritch. Ahead of Avatar 3, the movie's promotional run has seemingly maximized the expansive world of Pandora by utilizing its diverse creatures and biomes to deliver unique pieces of merchandise that remind fans of the wonder of these otherworldly environments.

Regal's Avatar 3 Popcorn Buckets Capture the Magic of Pandora

Regal

Regal is going all-out with their Avatar: Fire and Ash promotion by releasing a Banshee popcorn bucket for moviegoers. For the uninitiated, a Banshee in the world of Pandora is a flying predator that bonds with a Na'vi warrior (similar to the Toruk Makto of Jake Sully). The creature serves as a means of transportation for the Na'vi during battle, while also forging a strong bond with its rider.

The popcorn bucket showcases a highly detailed and movie-accurate Banshee collectible, featuring a woven-style basket that holds the viewer's popcorn. The standout premium item is available at participating Regal theaters.

The Banshee craze is not over for Regal, as the theater chain has also released "Banshee Totem Cups" to pair with their already unique popcorn bucket. This collectible drinking cup has a mini blue banshee figure perched on its rim. There are also two designs to choose from: a wooden totem-style cup and a textured design cup that has the Avatar: Fire and Ash logo engraved on it.

Regal

Regal is also confirmed to release an adventure combo for moviegoers, showcasing a bundled collectible featuring a large black popcorn tin with Avatar 3 branding, alongside a stunning Eywa-inspired drink cup.

Regal

Marcus Theaters' Popcorn Bucket & Collectibles Delivers a Na'vi Warrior Homage

Marcus Theaters

Marcus Theaters joined the Avatar: Fire and Ash popcorn bucket trend by releasing their own Banshee-inspired giant collectible that closely resembles that of Regal's own bucket. This officially licensed collectible is priced at $74.99 and is a worthwhile addition to any Avatar collector or those simply wanting to experience a taste of Pandora in their moviegoing experience.

The theater chain also unveiled an incredible 32oz Banshee LED Totem Cup set (priced at $29.99) that captures the conflict between the Sullys and the Ash People. The pair of cups represents the two warring tribes, with each having an illuminated Avatar emblem that makes them stand out.

Marcus Theaters

Marcus Theaters also released an insulated Avatar 3 popcorn bucket featuring the Banshee from the Ash People perched on its top part (priced at $39.99). It also features a stunning LED light-up base that illuminates the bucket, perfectly mimicking the Ash People's rituals.

Marcus Theaters

AMC's Banshee Popcorn Collectible Looks Familiar

AMC

As part of Avatar: Fire and Ash's promotional push, AMC will also release its own Banshee replica popcorn bucket. Still, the twist here is that it will only be available in limited quantities. The design bears an oddly familiar resemblance to that of Regal and Cinemark's, suggesting that this officially licensed product was distributed across some major theater chains in the United States.

Cinemark's Simple Yet Incredible Avatar 3 Merch Is a Must-Have

Cinemark

While Cinemark also unveiled a similar-looking Banshee popcorn bucket, the theater chain raised the bar when it comes to showcasing Pandora-inspired popcorn tins and collectible cups with varying designs. The 20oz tumbler offers an incredible look at the Wind Tribe and the fiery Avatar logo that hits close to home for the Ash People.

Meanwhile, the popcorn tins seemingly display different views of the biomes of Pandora, including the sky, water, and more of the Wind Tribe's domain. The 44oz cup delivers a great preview of the leader of the two warring Na'vi factions, Jake Sully and Varang.

Here is another closer look at the Banshee popcorn bucket:

Cinemark

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash brings back most of its core cast, headlined by Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis. Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters this Friday, December 19.