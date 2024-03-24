Invincible Season 2, Episode 7's release date is not far off and some of the fans' biggest questions will likely be answered soon as it approaches its finale.

Season 2, Episode 6 showcased a whirlwind of twists and turns for the animated series. The installment confirmed Dupli-Kate's tragic fate and unveiled the ominous arrival of Angstrom Levy, indicating that Mark's Earth is faced with a triple threat of villains (him, Sequids, and Vultrumites).

Following a game-changing sixth installment, Invincible Season 2, Episode 7 will officially be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 28, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

This release schedule continues the change from its original 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT timeframe that was earlier confirmed in January 2024.

The upcoming episode is one of the highly-anticipated installments of Invincible after creator Robert Kirkman told Collider in July 2023 that it is his favorite, teasing that a scene that "[he's been] dying to adapt from the comics into the show" will be featured:

"Episode 7 of Season 2 has a scene that I've been dying to adapt from the comics into the show. I can't wait for people to see the way that we changed it because it couldn't be done in the same way. I'm speaking in code now because of the way it is in the comics. We had to change it completely, and so we kind of had to like rebirth a fan-favorite iconic scene in a way that works in animation. So it's the same, but it's 100% fundamentally different. So I wanna see if it has the same effect and is as beloved."

The release dates of the final two episodes of Invincible Season 2 can be seen below:

Episode 7: March 28 at 3:00 a.m. ET

Episode 8: April 4 at 3:00 a.m. ET

What to Expect in Invincible Season 2 Episode 7?

Robert Kirkman's comments combined with what fans learned at the end of Episode 6 had fans on the fence about what to expect, leading to a plethora of theories about what is next.

Some have theorized that Episode 7 will finally showcase the introduction of Annisa into the fold. The character is a powerful Vultrumite similar to Omni-Man and her arrival spells trouble for Mark.

Trailer footage from Season 2 Part 2 shows a tense showdown between Annisa and Mark. With two episodes left, there is a strong chance that the pair's imminent clash will eventually happen sooner rather than later.

Comic readers may agree that Annisa is Mark's living nightmare, considering that the evil Vultrumite assaulted the titular hero and even traumatized him.

Meanwhile, other plot threads that could be explored in the penultimate installment are Angstrom Levy's overarching evil plan, Amber and Mark's approach in trying to fix their relationship and Omni-Man's possible redemption.

All six episodes of Invincible Season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.

