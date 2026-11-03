HBO Won't Release House of the Dragon Season 4 as Next Game of Thrones Show (Confirmed)

HBO recently confirmed that House of the Dragon Season 4 is officially on the way, but that fans will receive a different project within the world of Ice and Fire before the final season of the Targaryen-centric Game of Thrones spin-off. Game of Thrones was one of the biggest TV shows of all time, and the brand remains among the most popular in the entertainment industry. As many franchises do, the Thrones universe was expanded in 2022 with the release of House of the Dragon, and then again in 2026 with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys talked about HBO's upcoming release slate and the Game of Thrones projects that are in active development. Specifically, when asked about what is in the works within the Game of Thrones universe and whether anything is planned beyond the current spin-offs, Bloys noted that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 and House of the Dragon Season 4 were the only titles being worked on.

HBO

Notably, the HBO executive revealed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently projected to be released "in the first half of '27," meaning that it will be released before House of the Dragon Season 4, making A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms the next project that will be released under the Thrones umbrella:

You mean in addition to the Emmy-nominated 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,' which is coming out in the first half of ’27? And 'House of the Dragon?' Besides that, no, nothing else.

For reference, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 was previously expected to debut sometime in 2027, but fans didn't have a particular window to be on the lookout for. However, based on Bloys' comments, it will be on the way sooner rather than later, as the first half of 2027 is approaching quickly.

When Will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Be Released?

HBO

HBO has a lot of TV shows planned for 2027, and based on previous filming schedules, a few of them will likely be released within the first half of the year, just like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

For example, Rooster Season 2 is currently in the middle of production. Cameras began rolling in August, with production expected to wrap sometime in November. Season 1 of that series was filmed from June until August in 2025. The show was then released on March 8, 2026. If Season 2 follows a similar post-production schedule, it will likely not be released until April or May 2027.

The Last of Us Season 3 is another major project HBO is currently working on. Production for Season 3 began all the way back in March and is expected to end sometime in November. The Last of Us has a fairly long turnaround time for post-production, though, at least when looking at past installments.

For instance, Season 1 wrapped on June 11, 2022, before premiering on January 15, 2023. Season 2 finished filming on August 23, 2024, before premiering on April 13, 2025. If Season 3 follows a similar release schedule, it could debut around June 2027.

I Love LA Season 1's filming reportedly lasted from May to July 2025. It was then released on November 2, 2025. Season 2 started filming in July 2026, and while its official production status is unknown, it is likely still filming. Given the shorter turnaround for Season 1, it is possible that Season 2 could premiere sometime in Q1 2027. For reference, Q1 is from January 1, 2027 through March 31, 2027.

Filming for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 began in June 2024 and lasted until September 2024. It then officially premiered on HBO on January 18, 2026. Filming for Season 2 notably already finished, lasting from December 2025 to August 2026. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 took a bit longer in post-production, so it's likely that Season 2 will premiere towards the end of Q2 in 2027. For reference, Q2 lasts from April 1 through June 30. Considering Bloys announced that it will be released within the first half of 2027, a Q2 release seems most likely, especially considering other major HBO releases will take place within Q1.

If that were to happen, it is possible that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could be prioritized over The Last of Us Season 3. HBO likely wouldn't want two of its biggest releases (arguably the two biggest) competing against one another, so considering Bloys' comments on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms being released within the first half of 2027, it seems possible (and even likely) that The Last of Us won't premiere until later in the year.

When Will House of the Dragon Season 4 Be Released?

HBO

House of the Dragon Season 4 is definitely a project that HBO is putting a lot of focus on. That show is as expensive as a TV series can get, and considering Season 4 will bring the show to a close, HBO will definitely want to land the plane in the calmest way possible.

As of writing, House of the Dragon doesn't have a specific release window. However, considering a new season of the show has premiered every two years since it began in 2022, fans can expect Season 4 to be released sometime in 2028.

Most likely, House of the Dragon Season 4 will premiere sometime around June or July 2028. Season 1 debuted in August 2022, followed by Season 2 in June 2024, and Season 3 in June 2026. It seems as though HBO likes for House of the Dragon to begin in the summer, so there is no reason to assume Season 4 will be any different.

As far as what is to come after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 and House of the Dragon Season 4, fans are in for a treat. While it hasn't been officially greenlit, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker has announced that he plans to continue A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Season 3 would adapt George R.R. Martin's novella titled The Mystery Knight, and while Martin has not published any Dunk and Egg stories beyond that, Parker previously revealed that he and Martin have been in close contact, and that the author has given Parker his own story treatments and outlines for future stories so that Parker could bring them to life on-screen, should Martin not get the books published in time.

Fans will also get to see the first-ever Game of Thrones feature film soon. Officially titled Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest, the movie is expected to be released on June 1, 2029, and will follow Aegon the Conqueror as he takes over the Seven Kingdoms and builds the Iron Throne.

There are also other spin-offs to consider, such as the Nine Voyages animated series and the Ten Thousand Ships series, which were both announced to be in development. However, no real updates about either of those have been given recently, so no one really knows where they stand at HBO.