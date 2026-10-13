House of the Dragon Season 4 Officially Brings Back the HBO Show's Most Underrated Villain, Confirms Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Series Actor Gayle Rankin (Exclusive)

Fans haven't seen the last of House of the Dragon's most underrated villain, according to series star Gayle Rankin. The HBO fantasy series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, exploring the Targaryen dynasty during a period of civil war, where the family is divided into the Greens and the Blacks fighting for the Iron Throne. Everyone in the world of Westeros is scheming for their own gain, and that includes one of House of the Dragon's underlying villains, Alys Rivers.

Played by Gayle Rankin, Alys was introduced in Season 2 of House of the Dragon as a mysterious healer residing at Harrenhal. She went on to have influential relationships with two Targaryen men: Daemon (Matt Smith) in Season 2 and, more recently, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) in Season 3. But this isn't the last the audience has seen of Alys, as Rankin confirmed to The Direct while promoting her upcoming film The Incomer that she will be back in Season 4 of House of the Dragon.

Ranking said that she "will be [involved]" in filming for Season 4, which is expected to begin "early next year." The star kept quiet about what might be next for Alys and Aemond after their relationship hit a sticking point with the arrival of Aegon at Harrenhal, who called his brother out of his self-imposed exile to fight at his side and defeat Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). Rankin teased only that both Alys and Aemond are "still alive," as of the end of Season 3, meaning there's still more story for them to tell.

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Throughout its three seasons, several villains have emerged in House of the Dragon. This includes the cunning Hightowers like Otto (Rhys Ifans) or Ormund (James Norton), scheming for power, or the brothers Aemond and Aegon, who take Rhaenyra's rightful place on the throne, or even Rhaenyra late in Season 3. Although, as always, villainy isn't clear-cut in the Game of Thrones world, and is all a matter of perspective.

The same can be said for Alys Rivers, whose true intentions have remained a mystery in House of the Dragon. Alys has extensive knowledge of healing potions and magical properties, as well as prophetic visions, which help her influence those around her. But it was in Season 3 that more of Alys' goals were revealed.

When Aemond arrives to take Harrenhal and is subsequently stabbed and in need of healing, Alys cares for him, eventually returning him to his strength. She then suggests that he stay with her so they may rule Harrenhal together. "I will be the Lady of the Water, and you the dragonlord by my side," she tells him in Season 3. When Alicent (Olivia Cooke) arrives later to try to convince Aemond out of hiding, she and Alys end up in a battle of wills over Aemond, with Alys warning the Prince that his mother wants to do him harm.

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In the Season 3 finale, Alys revealed to Aemond her true story, which is that she was a mother who had lost a son to Balerion the Dread nearly 100 years ago and had used all manner of magical cures to try and save him, only to learn she was cursed to live forever without him and serve the master of Harrenhal. The story explains why Alys has been so protective of Harrenhal and disparaging toward those who come to claim it but is far more appeasing toward Aemond, as she sees a potential future with him in which they can be equals.

However, by manipulating Daemon, Aemond, and the others who come to Harrenhal for her own gain, Alys has subtly become one of House of the Dragon's most underrated and influential villains, and her work isn't done yet.

Alys Rivers Joins Other Villains Bound for House of the Dragon Season 4

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Readers of George R.R. Martin's source material, Fire & Blood, will know what's next for Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon Season 4, presuming that the series follows the events of the book.

In the novel, Alys becomes pregnant with Aemond's child, a plot point the show has already laid the groundwork for. Aemond eventually returns to Harrenhal from war and sees Alys again, where he saves her from Lady Sabitha Frey, who attempts to claim Harrenhal while it is undefended. Then Aemond with Vhagar confronts Daemon on Caraxes, where they battle to the death above the Gods Eye.

At this point in the TV adaptation, Aemond has agreed to leave Harrenhal with Aegon to find Vhagar by the end of Season 3, which would leave Alys alone in Season 4 and at the mercy of the Freys if they try to claim Harrenhal as they do in the book. The series will then cover the Battle above the Gods Eye between Aemond and Daemon, which would reunite Aemond and Alys.

Alys will return among a number of other villains for the final season of House of the Dragon. Season 3 saw Rhaenyra's goodwill erode after she claimed the throne and was steadily corrupted by power, eventually driving her half-sibling, Helaena, to her death in the finale and setting her up as a major antagonist in the next season. Similarly, Rhaenyra's rivals, Aegon and Aemond, will be back, as will Alicent, forming the Greens' contingent, who can be considered villains depending on the point of view.

House of the Dragon also appeared to establish a new villain to be introduced throughout Season 3, who would likely have a larger role in Season 4 and plays a big part in the death of the dragons, if the show chooses to introduce them.