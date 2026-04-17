House of the Dragon Season 3 Will Officially Include 7 of Egg's Relatives

Seven major characters who will be featured in House of the Dragon Season 3 are directly related to Egg from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and some of the events that take place in the upcoming installment will directly lead to Egg's role in the entire A Song of Ice and Fire story. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms captivated audiences and made many Game of Thrones fans renew their interest and hope in the franchise. However, Westeros is not going away for 2026 just yet, as another show is still set to be released.

House of the Dragon Season 3 will premiere in June 2026 on HBO, and with it will come the return of multiple Targaryens who are in the midst of a brutal fight for the Iron Throne. Notably, many of the main characters who will be featured in Season 3 are directly related to Egg from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in some way.

For example, Egg's great-great-great-grandmother, great-great-grandfather, and distant cousins and uncles will all be showcased in the upcoming installment.

7 Main House of the Dragon Season 3 Characters Who Are Directly Related To Egg

Daemon Targaryen

HBO

We aren't even past the first person on this list, and run-of-the-mill incestuous Targaryen shenanigans are already at play. Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen is related to Egg (Aegon V) in multiple ways. On one hand, he is Egg's great-great-great-grandfather because he married Rhaenyra Targaryen and fathered two of her sons (Viserys II and Aegon III). Viserys II goes on to father Aegon IV (who is genuinely the worst king of all time), who fathers Daeron II (Daeron the Good), who fathers Maekar, who fathers Egg.

On the other hand, Daemon was Viserys I's brother (meaning he was also Rhaenyra's uncle), so that would also make him a great-great-great-great uncle to Egg as well.

Daemon will be a lot more involved in the Dance of the Dragons in Season 3, as actor Matt Smith teased that there will be a lot more action in the upcoming installment. However, he is expected to remain loyal to Rhaenyra.

Rhaenyra Targaryen

HBO

Rhaenyra is Daemon's wife (and niece), and the mother of Viserys II, so that would make her Egg's great-great-great-grandmother. Rhaenyra is arguably House of the Dragon's outright main character. The series began by exploring her character and emotions during her mother's complicated childbirth with her brother, her mother's death, and then her claim to the throne.

Rhaenyra will continue to be in the spotlight in Season 3. Without getting into any spoilers, a few major events are going to take place in the season (if the show follows the basic storyline of the source material), and pretty much all of them will center around Rhaenyra.

Aegon II Targaryen

HBO

Aegon II Targaryen is the current king of Westeros as of the end of House of the Dragon Season 2. While he is a Targaryen, his relation to Egg is a bit more complicated than Rhaenyra's or Daemon's.

Aegon's father is Viserys I, who is also Rhaenyra's father. However, Aegon II has a different mother (Alicent Hightower) who has no relation to Egg whatsoever. So, since Aegon is Rhaenyra's half-brother, that would make him a very distant uncle to Egg.

Aegon was in pretty rough shape at the end of Season 2. Not only had he almost been killed by his brother, Aemond, at the Battle at Rook's Rest, but he also was forced out of King's Landing for safety, so he was not even able to sit on his throne.

Like Rhaenyra, Aegon will play a massive role in Season 3, and fans could see him angrier and more dangerous than he has ever been, depending on how closely the show follows George R.R. Martin's source material.

Aemond Targaryen

HBO

Aemond Targaryen is Aegon II's brother, so he is related to Egg in the exact same way Aegon is (distant uncle). Of Alicent and Viserys' four children, Aemond takes the cake for being the worst, and that is really saying something considering how awful Aegon II is. Egg definitely didn't inherit any of Aemond's qualities, which the realm should be thankful for.

Season 3 will be big for Aemond. At the end of Season 2, he had already begun making a critical error that would shake up the Dance of the Dragons for good by taking his forces to Harrenhal. On top of that, Aemond could also take part in the highly anticipated Battle Above the Gods Eye in Season 3.

Helaena Targaryen

HBO

Helaena is the sister of Aemond and Aegon II, so she is a distant aunt of Egg's. Helaena has not been featured in House of the Dragon as much as Aegon and Aemond, but her role has still been extremely important.

For example, Helaena is a Dragon Dreamer, so she receives prophetic visions of events that will come to pass. She spoke of some of those visions to Aemond in Season 2, and more will likely come in Season 3. It is worth noting that, in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Egg's brother, Daeron, is also a Dragon Dreamer, as he prophecied the death of Baelor Targaryen. In the source material, Egg becomes a Dragon Dreamer himself, which adds another thread of connective tissue between Helaena and Egg.

George R.R. Martin seemingly already spoiled that Helaena's death will come in Season 3 in a blog post that was deleted quickly after it was shared. It is unclear if that will come to pass or not, but if it does, it will definitely shake everything up.

Daeron Targaryen

Daeron Targaryen has been mentioned multiple times in the first two seasons of House of the Dragon, but Season 3 will be the first time he actually appears. Daeron's blue dragon, Tessarion, was showcased in the Season 3 teaser. Since he is the brother of Aemond, Aegon, and Helaena, he is also a distant uncle of Egg's.

It is also worth noting that Daeron is the name of one of Egg's brothers in House of the Dragon. They are two different Daerons, obviously, but do have the same name.

Baela Targaryen

HBO

Baela Targaryen has been more active in House of the Dragon than the character was in the source material. It is unclear where she will go in Season 3, but what is known is that she is distantly related to Egg.

Baela is Daemon's daughter with Laena Velaryon. So, she would be Viserys II's half-sister. That means that she would be a distant aunt to Egg.

Rhaena Targaryen

HBO

Rhaena is Baela's sister, so she would also be Egg's distant aunt. In House of the Dragon Season 2, Rhaena found the dragon named Sheepstealer in the finale. In the source material, Sheepstealer was claimed by a woman named Nettles, but Nettles isn't in the show, so it is possible Rhaena could take on her character arc from the book, if Rhaena does in fact claim it.

There are other characters in House of the Dragon who are related to Egg directly. For instance, Viserys II is Egg's great-great-grandfather. However, those characters don't paly major roles in House of the Dragon, and likely won't be prominently featured in Season 3.