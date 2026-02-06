Daeron Targaryen’s Dragon Dream Has A Tragic Double Meaning In AKOTSK Episode 4

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4 included a mysterious prophecy told to Duncan the Tall by Daeron Targaryen, and although it can be a bit difficult to truly know what it is referencing, it seemingly has a double meaning. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been taking fans on a more grounded journey through Westeros with Peter Claffey's Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell's Egg (aka Aegon Targaryen). A different character already told Duncan about his future in Episode 3, but now Daeron Targaryen had more words about what is to come for Duncan.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4 and potentially for the rest of the season.

In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4, Daeron Targaryen came to visit Duncan after Duncan was told that he needed to find six other people to fight with him in the Trial of Seven against Aerion Targaryen. After speaking with Duncan while Egg and Raymun Fossoway were present, Daeron asked to talk to Duncan alone.

When the pair stepped outside the tent, Daeron told Duncan that he had dreamed of him. It is important to note that Daeron is known to be a rare Dragon Dreamer. Like Helaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon, Dragon Dreamers are members of the Targaryen House who have prophetic visions of the future. While they may not always be clear-cut visions of exactly what will happen, their predictions often come to pass in one way or another. In this case, what Daeron told Duncan referenced at least two different events in the young knight's future.

Daeron's Dragon Dream Explained: Who Is the Dead Dragon?

HBO

When Daeron Targaryen talked to Ser Duncan, he told him of a "dead dragon" that had "fallen on top of" Duncan. He emphasized that Duncan was still alive, and that "the dragon was dead:"

"But I have seen you, ser. And a fire. And a dead dragon. A great beast with wings so large they could cover this meadow. It had fallen on top of you. But you were alive, and the dragon was dead."

Notably, Duncan asked Daeron if he was the one who killed the dragon, and Daeron admitted that he did not know, alluding that the only thing he could see for sure was that the dragon was dead and Duncan was alive.

The first part of the prophecy, where Daeron claims to have seen a fire, is fairly self-explanatory and goes back to what the fortune teller told Egg in Episode 3. It seems as though Daeron saw a glimpse of the Tragedy at Summerhall, but not really all of the events that take place there. For reference, although Egg dies at Summerhall in the source material, so does Duncan. So, the rest of Daeron's dream about a dragon being dead but Duncan being alive does not apply to the tragedy.

However, the only notable fire that Duncan is present for is the Tragedy at Summerhall, so it is most likely simply referencing that.

HBO

However, the dead dragon part of the prophecy is referencing something that will come to pass much sooner. Specifically, something that will occur during the Trial of Seven at Ashford Meadow.

As seen at the end of the episode, a lot of Targaryens are taking part in the Trial of Seven. On Aerion's side, there are Aerion, Maekar, and Daeron. It seemed as though Duncan may not even be able to compete in the trial because he only had six people instead of seven, which would have resulted in his being found guilty. However, at the last moment, Prince Baelor Targaryen triumphantly rode in and took Duncan's side.

If the rest of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows the source material, the Trial of Seven will be a bloody affair. One of the most shocking moments in the trial is that Prince Maekar, Baelor's brother, kills Baelor during the bout.

Now, Baelor's death obviously results in there being a dead dragon, and it is important to note that, of all the Targaryens who compete in the Trial of Seven, Baelor is the only one who dies.

Just as Daeron's dream showed, a dragon (Baelor) will be dead and will have fallen on top of Duncan. That part about the dragon being on top of Duncan symbolizes Baelor coming to Duncan's side and dying so that Duncan may live. The dragon was on top of Duncan in Daeron's dream because it had died protecting him. Daeron mentioned that he didn't know if Duncan had killed the dragon or not, and he kind of did, and kind of didn't.

In one way, Duncan won't directly kill the dragon (Baelor), as he will be struck by his brother, Maekar. However, if Baelor hadn't had to fight by Duncan's side, he would have never been put in that position to die.

There is one more part of Daeron's dream that needs to be explained, and it may be the most important part for Duncan's future and for the future of Westeros. That part in question is where Daeron said, "A great beast with wings so large they could cover this meadow."

That line may seem relatively insignificant, but it holds insane meaning.

How Baelor's Death Shapes the Future of Westeros

HBO

Many fans point to the Tragedy at Summerhall when it comes to naming a specific event that directly led to the events of Game of Thrones, but, in reality, the Trial of Seven at Ashford Meadow is where everything can be traced back to.

In Daeron's dream, he saw a dragon with massive wings because Baelor is the prince of the Seven Kingdoms and is the next in line for the Iron Throne. He is also serving as the Hand of the King, so, aside from the king himself, Baelor is the "biggest dragon" in Westeros. He holds a lot of political power and, if he had not died, would have been in the highest position in the land, so that is why Daeron saw a huge dragon.

Baelor's death completely shakes up the entire line of succession. If Baelor had not died, he would have become king, and then his son, Valarr, would have become king after him. However, his death means that his next brother (in this case, that would be Aerys (not Aerys the Mad King, a different Aerys). Other events happen that eventually lead to Maekar becoming king, which then leads to Egg becoming king.

However, the important part of Daeron's prophecy and the events playing out exactly as he saw them is that Baelor's death directly kicks off the events that lead to Egg becoming king, which directly causes the Tragedy at Summerhall, which causes the events of Game of Thrones.