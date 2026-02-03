Every Aegon Targaryen In Game Of Thrones (From Aegon The Conqueror To Jon Snow)

HBO just introduced another Aegon to A Song of Ice and Fire fans in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3. Including Jon Snow, there are 11 total Targaryens in Westerosi history, meaning that it can get a bit confusing to discern one Aegon from another.

With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms revealing that Dexter Sol Ansell's Egg is actually a Targaryen named Aegon, every A Song of Ice and Fire series to date has included at least one character named Aegon Targaryen. Because it was the name of the Conqueror, many Targaryens prefer to name their sons Aegon.

From Aegon the Conqueror (the original Aegon) to Jon Snow, here is every Aegon that has ever been mentioned in the Game of Thrones universe, both in the shows and in George R.R. Martin's source material.

Every Aegon in the Game of Thrones Universe

Aegon the Conqueror

The World of Ice & Fire

Aegon the Conqueror was the original Aegon Targaryen. he got the Conqueror moniker after traveling to Westeros on the back of the largest dragon in history and conquering six of the seven kingdoms (he was unable to take Dorne), asserting himself as the outright king. According to A Song of Ice and Fire lore, the Conqueror had a dream of the White Walkers and the Long Night, and thought it was his responsibility to unite the realm and lead the war against them.

Obviously, the Long Night and the White Walkers didn't come to pass during the Conqueror's lifetime, but his dream was still correct, as a Targaryen named Aegon (Jon Snow) would eventually unite most of the realm against the undead.

Aegon the Uncrowned

Lopata Four

Aegon the Conqueror gave birth to a son named Aenys Targaryen. Aenys inherited the throne from the Conqueror, and his firstborn son was named Aegon. Sadly, this Aegon would never take the throne. After Aenys died and the throne was supposed to pass to Aegon, Aenys' younger half-brother, Maegor the Cruel, was a usurper and prevented Aegon from wearing the crown.

Aegin didn't just roll over and let Maegor keep the throne. He fought back, but was unsuccessful, as Maegor eventually killed him on dragonback. Since Aegon never actually operated as the king of Westeros, he was nicknamed Aegon the Uncrowned.

Aegon, Son of Jaehaerys I

HBO

Many fans will remember King Jaehaerys I Targaryen from the opening scene featuring the great council in House of the Dragon Season 1. This scene featured Jaehaerys officially naming Paddy Considine's Viserys Targaryen his heir.

Jaehaerys had 13 children in his lifetime, but many of them died at a very young age. One of those children was a son named Aegon, who died only three days after he was born. It is worth noting that Aegon the Uncrowned was the brother of Jaehaerys I, so Jaehaerys' brother and son were named Aegon.

Aegon, Brother of Viserys and Daemon

HBO

In House of the Dragon, Viserys I Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen are established to be brothers. However, they were not the only children to come from their father, Baelor. Baelor had a third son after Daemon, named Aegon Targaryen. However, like Jaehaerys' son, Baelor's Aegon died at an extremely early age.

Aegon II Targaryen (Aegon the Elder)

HBO

Aegon II Targaryen is the eldest son of Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. He has served as the king of Westeros and the leader of the Greens in House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon also revealed that Viserys named his son Aegon because of a vision he saw on his deathbed.

Essentially, this vision led to the misunderstanding that started the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war explored in House of the Dragon. Aegon II will return in House of the Dragon Season 3 to continue fighting for the crown against his half-sister, Rhaenyra.

Aegon III Targaryen (Rhaenyra's Son)

The World of Ice & Fire

Interestingly, Rhaenyra also named one of her sons Aegon Targaryen, who would also eventually become king. As Game of Thrones already spoiled, Aegon III was forced to watch Aegon II's dragon, Sunfyre, burn Rhaenyra alive, which is an event that will likely come to pass in House of the Dragon.

It is worth noting that, after the Dance of the Dragons, Aegon III's life was spared by Aegon II. Therefore, in the line of succession, the throne passed to Aegon III once Aegon II died. Aegon III then had to rebuild most of Westeros thanks to the destruction brought on by the Dance.

Aegon IV Targaryen (Rhaenyra's Grandson)

Amok

Aegon IV Targaryen was the son of Rhaenyra's younger son with Daemon, Viserys II. After Viserys passed, Aegon IV was crowned, and he essentially became one of the worst and most problematic kings in Westeros' history.

As if being politically corrupt and an objectively immoral person wasn't bad enough, Aegon IV thought it would be a good idea to legitimize all of his bastards before he died. That action led to what are known as the Blackfyre Rebellions in Game of Thrones lore, which is actually something that Egg will eventually have to deal with in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Aegon V Targaryen (Egg)

HBO

As A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 established, Egg is actually a Targaryen prince instead of a commoner. He is the fourth son of a fourth son, making him extremely, extremely far down in the line of succession. Therefore, when he is actually named king, he is given the nickname Aegon the Unlikely.

A lot of important events happen in Aegon V's lifetime, such as Blackfyre rebellions, the birth of major Game of Thrones characters, and the Tragedy at Summerhall. For the most part, Aegon V is regarded as one of the better Targaryen kings Westeros has seen, especially in the eyes of the smallfolk, as his policies and actions on the throne benefit them more than anyone.

Aegon Targaryen (Brother of Daenerys)

HBO

Many fans know that Aerys Targaryen (the Mad King) had children named Rhaegar, Viserys, and Daenerys. Many likely have no idea that he also had other children, with one being named Aegon.

Like some of the other Aegons on this list, Aegon, son of Aerys, died while he was still an infant.

Aegon Targaryen (Young Griff?)

Steamey

Remember when Pedro Pascal's Oberyn Martell fought the Mountain for Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones Season 4? A lot of the reasoning behind that fight came from this Aegon Targaryen. Oberyn's sister, Elia Martell, was married to Rhaegar Targaryen, and the pair had two children. The boy was named Aegon Targaryen, as Rhaegar was a devout believer in the Prince that was Promised prophecy.

Sadly, the Mountain killed Aegon, his sister, and their mother, Elia, at the end of Robert's Rebellion. However, that wasn't the only one of Rhaegar's sons to be named Aegon.

It is worth noting that, in George R.R. Martin's books, a character who goes by the name Young Griff claims to be Aegon Targaryen (the son of Rhaegar) and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. However, that entire plotline was never even hinted at in the Game of Thrones show, and Martin's The Winds of Winter still isn't out yet, so fans have no idea what is going to come of Young Griff, if he truly is Aegon, etc.

Aegon Targaryen (Jon Snow)

HBO

One of the biggest reveals in Game of Thrones came at the end of the episode titled "The Winds of Winter." In an installment filled with insane moments and plot twists, Ramin Djawadi's score swelled as the camera cut from a shot of a baby to the face of Kit Harington's Jon Snow. That baby was revealed to be the son of Lyanna Stark, Ned Stark's sister, and Rhaegar Targaryen.

However, it wasn't until Season 7 that Jon's birth name was revealed to be Aegon. It is a bit funny that Rhaegar would name two of his sons Aegon, but, as mentioned, he was really into the Prince that was Promised prophecy, so it does make sense.

After killing Daenerys, Jon really was the last Targaryen (unless you believe the "Tyrion Lannister is secretly a Targaryen" theories, or you're reading the books and still don't know about Young Griff). Therefore, it seems fairly fitting that the first major Targaryen was named Aegon, and so was the last.