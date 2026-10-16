Harry Potter Officially Returns On TV In 2 Weeks Ahead of HBO Show Release

The next Harry Potter release has officially been announced for November, ahead of the HBO show. Recent years have brought about the biggest resurgence yet for J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, with the Hogwarts Legacy game, seven new full-cast audio dramas featuring A-list talent, and the upcoming HBO reboot.

Food Network confirmed that Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will return for Season 3 on Wednesday, November 4, continuing the reality competition series' annual premiere schedule that began in 2024. This marks the final major Wizarding World release before HBO's Harry Potter reboot begins in December to thrust J.K. Rowling's fantasy world into a new era on the small screen.

The competition divides bakers into teams representing the four Hogwarts houses in Harry Potter for a tournament-style bake-off with some familiar hosts: the actors who played the movies' twin Weasley brothers, James and Oliver Phelps. A report from Deadline revealed that Wizards of Baking has received a "sizeable budget cut" for Season 3 as production relocates from the U.K. to Canada.

Every Major Upcoming Harry Potter Release (TV, Theme Parks, Books, & More)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

HBO

There's no doubt that the Wizarding World release on most Potterheads' minds at the moment is HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the eight-episode retelling of J.K. Rowling's debut novel, which will premiere on December 25. The reboot will officially star Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

HBO is making some key changes to Harry Potter Season 1 to ensure it isn't just a remake of the 2001 hit movie, stretching it from 2 to 8 hours. Beyond covering material from the 1997 novel that wasn't in the original movie, HBO is expanding the world with new scenes and plotlines featuring other professors and students, like John Lithgow's Albus Dumbledore and Lox Pratt's Draco Malfoy.

Hogwarts Legacy 2

Avalanche Studios

Avalanche Software is yet to formally announce Hogwarts Legacy 2, but a statement to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders earlier this year confirmed that "the second installment of Hogwarts Legacy" is in the works. While there have since been some behind-the-scenes changes, as Warner Bros. Games and Paramount Game Studios recently merged, development was likely unaffected.

2023's Hogwarts Legacy put gamers in the shoes of a 5th-year late-entry student who uncovers a mystery involving ancient magic and a Goblin rebellion. The sequel to the record-breaking Wizarding World adventure could deliver an expanded open world, add much-requested features like Quidditch, and possibly even venture beyond the 1800s to explore a whole new era at Hogwarts.

New Harry Potter Shop - Oxford Street, London

Wizarding World

The U.K.'s largest Harry Potter shop is officially opening on London's Oxford Street on Wednesday, November 4, inspired by Diagon Alley. Beyond selling all of the expected Harry Potter merch, the experience will feature a Leaky Cauldron-themed food outlet with Butterbeer ice cream, a full-size Knight Bus photo opportunity, and a Ukrainian Ironbelly Dragon looking down on the Gringotts area.

The shop will stock a Diagon Alley wand, a unique Funko figure, special themed artwork, a Butterbeer label collection, and more exclusive items, just in time for the HBO series' premiere the following month in December. Oxford Street will also feature special Harry Potter-themed Christmas lights this December.

Warner Bros. World - Yas Island

Warner Bros. World on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will bring the first Harry Potter theme park experience to the Middle East with three worlds to explore: Diagon Alley, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest. The three worlds are aiming to complete construction in 2029 with exclusive rides opening to visitors, supposedly including the flying Ford Anglia from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

There have been rumors that a Harry Potter theme park region is also coming to the upcoming Universal United Kingdom Resort in Bedford, which is set to open in 2031, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Universal has yet to confirm which worlds are planned for its U.K. theme park, and a potential Harry Potter world would have to contend with the nearby Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

Professor McGonagall

Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing will release two new entries on the Pockets Potters - Little Guides range on February 23, 2027, one of which centers on Professor Minverva McGonagall, the head of Gryffindor house and Hogwarts' deputy headmistress. The role was brought to life by the late and great Maggie Smith in the Harry Potter movies, with Ozark star Janet McTeer taking over for the HBO show.

The Pocket Potters act as mini-guides through a character's story in the Harry Potter books for younger readers, rather than the mainline novels, and are packed with quotes from the series and magical color illustrations by Natalie Smillie. The official synopsis confirms that McGonagall's guide will answer kids' burning questions like "Why does Professor McGonagall buy Harry Potter a broomstick? Which animal can she transform into, and what is a Hatstall?

Fred and George Weasley

Bloomsbury Publishing

McGonagall isn't the only one joining the Pocket Potters line, as the mischievous Fred and George Weasley will receive their own guide on February 23. The tale will follow the range's format to ponder whether anyone can tell the Weasley twins apart and how they know the ins and outs of Hogwarts' secret passages.

Professor McGonagall and the Weasley twins are joining an already extensive collection of Pocket Potters that are available now, including Dobby, Dumbledore, Hagrid, Luna Lovegood, and, of course, the Golden Trio themselves.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (& Beyond)

HBO

Fans may still be two months away from meeting a new generation of witches and wizards in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, but the Hogwarts Express is already moving full steam ahead with Season 2 on HBO. Production is now underway on the sophomore outing, based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, although the exact premiere date remains unclear.

While HBO has only renewed Harry Potter through Season 2 so far, the streamer is eagerly eyeing a seven-season run to adapt all seven novels. Unless something goes horribly wrong in the Wizarding World, it is highly likely that Harry Potter will go the distance and culminate its storyline with The Deathly Hallows in Season 7, but fans should brace themselves to wait over a year for new seasons.