Guardians of the Galaxy Star Karen Gillan on Her Future As Nebula In The MCU: 'I Have Definitely Spoken To Marvel'

MCU alum Karen Gillian revealed that she has spoken to Marvel since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but was it about reprising Nebula? It's been over 3 years since James Gunn brought the tale of his ragtag misfits-turned-family to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, marking one of the MCU's most tragic moments ever. The ending was widely praised as the Guardians went their separate ways and moved on with their lives. For Nebula, that meant leaving the Guardians to lead the community on Knowhere and help the child they rescued from the High Evolutionary, giving up her warrior ways.

The Direct spoke exclusively with Guardians of the Galaxy's Nebula actress Karen Gillan while promoting her new pregnancy comedy Let's Have Kids. Of course, the conversation turned to the MCU and Gillan's chances of reprising Nebula in a future project, to which she revealed that she has "definitely spoken to [Marvel]," but couldn't clarify whether a potential return was discussed.

The Direct: "The last time audiences saw you in the MCU as Nebula was in 'Guardians 3.' You were ready to protect the galaxy once again, but we haven't seen you since, and I'm wondering: Have you had any conversations with Marvel about when that next appearance might be? Do you still have any communication with them about the character?" Gillan: "Maybe... You know I can't tell you that [laughs]. I have Marvel snipers on me. I have definitely spoken to them. Whether or not that was about making another appearance or not is a different story. Okay, waffle without saying anything at all. I'm still going. Basically, no spoilers over here."

Gillan's latest comments to The Direct about having spoken with Marvel Studios are perhaps her most transparent since Guardians 3. The actress has previously taken a vague "never say never" attitude on a potential MCU return, so her confirming that she remains in contact with Marvel is certainly a development.

Where Could Nebula Return Next After Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Marvel Studios

The burning question around Nebula's potential future is ultimately whether she could appear in the next two Avengers movies. While the Guardians of the Galaxy are expected to sit out Avengers: Doomsday, the jury is still out on their inclusion in Avengers: Secret Wars, with production set to start in early 2027.

Many have theorized that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord will return in the Multiverse Saga capper, and more of the Guardians could conceivably follow. Perhaps Nebula could appear as one of the residents of Battleworld, or even one of the Barons and Baronesses who are appointed by Doom to rule over its domains under him.

Interestingly, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm will effectively be Nebula's replacement in Doomsday, entering the story as a female character with pre-existing connections to Doctor Doom, just as Nebula did in Avengers: Infinity War as Thanos' daughter.

Karen Gillan was the last of the main Guardians team to return to the MCU, as she reprised Nebula in several episodes of What If...? even after Vol. 3. The Season 2 story took a unique neo-noir route, clearly inspired by Blade Runner, in which Nebula joined the Nova Corps after Thanos was prematurely killed by Ronan, leading her to become a detective and investigate Yondu's murder.

Recently, Marvel Animation announced Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian as an upcoming two-part special set to release around Halloween 2029. The studio is keeping the mystery going about who the titular "Last Guardian" is, but it probably won't be Nebula, who was already zombified in this universe, although she could technically return, as the post-apocalyptic universe is currently shrouded in a Hex conjured up by Wanda Maximoff, creating the appearance of a normal world.