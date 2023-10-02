Zoe Saldana Reveals Her 1 Marvel Wish That Never Came True

Zoe Saldana wishes her Guardians of the Galaxy tenure would've included a certain "complex" yet "relatable" story.

Not only is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 James Gunn's final Marvel film, but it's also the last for Zoe Saldana as she leaves her Marvel Studios role behind.

Since 2014, Saldana has played Gamora, the assassin daughter of Thanos, Star-Lord's love interest, and Nebula's sister in five MCU films; but according to the actress, there's a Marvel project she always wanted but never got.

The 1 MCU Project Zoe Saldana Wanted For Gamora

Marvel

In Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+, Zoe Saldana discussed Gamora's relationship with her sister Nebula and shared she would've loved "a spin-off based on that sisterhood:"

"I would have loved to have just seen a spin-off based on that sisterhood. It's so complex. It's so controversial."

Since audiences were first introduced to Gamora and Nebula in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, the formerly hostile sisters have grown through overcoming their childhood trauma and becoming true family to one another.

According to Saldana, Nebula and Gamora's shared experience and their ties is important and "relatable" as there are real-life siblings who "managed to survive because of their kinship:"

"It's also so relatable in a sense that, not me by personal experience, but knowing that there are siblings out there that have had troubled lives at home, and managed to survive because of their kinship, because of their brotherhood or their sisterhood."

This isn't the first time the Marvel actress has expressed interest in a spin-off.

In promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, both Saldana and Nebula star Karen Gillan responded positively to the pitch of a Gamora/Nebula buddy-cop story titled "Sisters of Justice."

It makes sense since, through bringing Nebula and Gamora's relationship to the screen, Saldana and Gillan developed a special relationship of their own.

In the Marvel Studios Assembled doc, Gillan noted she and Saldana "bonded through the experience" and feel "protective over the sister relationship and how it's portrayed:"

"Me and Zoe are so bonded through the experience of playing these characters. It's crazy. Like we feel really protective over the sister relationship and how it's portrayed on screen and it just really matters to the both of us. It's something that we just connected with a lot. And over the years, it's resulted in a really special bond between the two of us."

But even though the two Marvel actresses have been playing their respective characters for a decade, director James Gunn acknowledged that the sisters have evolved, especially in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

According to Gunn, "Nebula has grown up quite a bit;" and with Nebula leading the Guardians in Vol. 3 and other alternate Gamora becoming a Ravager, "they've changed roles from what they were in Guardians 1:"

"Nebula has grown up quite a bit. If anything, in many ways, she's the leader of the Guardians because Quill has been incapacitated by his own emotional situation. And we see, you know, Nebula and Gamora as the way they are now, and they've changed roles from what they were in 'Guardians 1'."

The Power of Nebula and Gamora's Guardians Story

While the Guardians films, and the Guardians themselves, are colorful, comical, and cosmic, James Gunn's characters and their relationships with one another is what's always grounded the franchise.

But looking back on the Guardians trilogy and their MCU journey, Gamora and Nebula's relationship truly has been a story arc all its own and a powerful one.

As Zoe Saldana noted, "there are siblings out there that have had troubled lives at home." And, through this particular storyline, audiences have seen these sisters grieve, forgive, grow, and become the family to one another they didn't have.

Saldana is right. It's unfortunate audiences didn't get a spin-off or project focusing on Nebula and Gamora as it would've been both compelling and impactful.

But even without it, James Gunn's telling of Nebula and Gamora is still a complete story and one of the franchise's best.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available to stream on Disney+.