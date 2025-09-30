A new MCU movie hitting theaters in 2026 is rumored to include the franchise's first appearance by Marvel Comics' Ghost Rider. The fire-skulled antihero is one of countless characters MCU fans want to see introduced into this franchise, his eventual debut has been kept under wraps for years. However, with the Multiverse Saga now close to ending, it may finally be time to see the Devil's bounty hunter take his rightful place alongside Marvel's best.

A new rumor teased that Ghost Rider will have a cameo in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday is already teased to have the biggest cast in MCU history, filled with the MCU's most notable names, next to veteran stars who made their names before Marvel Studios started its run. Now, it appears Ghost Rider may be in line to add his own flair to the proceedings.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the film is set to feature "multiple cameos from other characters, including Ghost Rider." However, he did not mention which version of Ghost Rider will appear or who will play the role.

Nicolas Cage delivered two solo live-action Ghost Rider movies in 2007 (Ghost Rider) and 2011 (Ghost Rider: The Spirit of Vengeance), playing the Johnny Blaze iteration of the character. From 2016 to 2017, Gabriel Luna embraced Robbie Reyes' version of Ghost Rider in Season 4 of Agents of SHIELD on ABC.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's 39th movie in history and the third film in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. Featuring 27 confirmed stars from across the Marvel multiverse, including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, multiple teams of heroes will have to join forces to keep dimensions from colliding and collapsing. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Which Ghost Rider Will Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel

Looking at Doomsday's impressive list of stars, especially those from before the MCU's inception, many fans' first thought would be that Nicolas Cage could be back in action as Ghost Rider for this movie. However, Cage reportedly turned down an opportunity to reprise his role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, meaning he is no guarantee to say yes for the MCU's next Avengers movie.

Also on the table is Gabriel Luna's Robbie Reyes, who took the Marvel fandom by storm in nine Season 4 episodes of Agents of SHIELD with his flaming skull and 1969 Dodge Charger. Unfortunately, considering Agents of SHIELD's questionable status in terms of MCU canonicity, Marvel may not look this show's way for a Ghost Rider appearance, even with the acclaim Luna received for his work.

A July 2025 rumor indicated Marvel had found an actor to play Ghost Rider in the MCU, which came after another report teasing that this would be the Johnny Blaze take on the hero. This could be the actor in question's first time flaming on for Marvel Studios, which would make for a wild debut before likely continuing to play the hero for years to come.

Looking ahead, Ghost Rider likely will not be a character who shows up in any marketing material for Doomsday, meaning fans likely will not learn who is playing the role until the movie is released. Even so, he will make for one of the movie's countless huge surprises when Avengers 5 looks to become the franchise's next big hit.