Gabby's Dollhouse Movie Popcorn Buckets & Merch Are Cat-Tastic

On the release day of the Gabby's Dollhouse movie, theater chains have officially revealed their themed popcorn buckets for the mixed media spin-off film. Popcorn buckets have grown from being a bit of a fad to a staple in the film industry. Anytime a major title is released, special popcorn buckets, sippers, and other merchandise is released by the different theater chains to commemorate the respective movie or franchise.

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie was officially released in theaters on Friday, September 26, 2025. The movie is a spin-off of the Gabby's Dollhouse Netflix series, which is entirely animated. However, the movie mixes live-action with animation, and stars Kristen Wiig, Laila Lockhart, and Tara Strong (who also appeared in Loki).

Gabby's Dollhouse's Dollhouse Popcorn Bucket and MerCat Sipper

Cinemark will be bringing a replica popcorn bucket and sipper to the fold for Gabby's Dollhouse. If fans want to get both of them, it will cost $69.90 USD, but, of course, they can be purchased separately as well.

Cinemark

The special popcorn bucket Cinemark has advertised is an exact replica of the actual dollhouse. It is cylindrical, features the cat ears on the top, and, perhaps most importantly, has a 200 oz. capacity for buttery popcorn.

Cinemark

The front of the bucket features some of Gabby's Dollhouse's biggest characters in the house's windows. On the back, the windows are still there, but they do not have any characters in them. The roof of the house pops out for easy access to the popcorn, which many will likely appreciate, as some of the popcorn buckets released for other movies have had smaller openings and have made it more difficult for fans to get a handful of popcorn. By itself, the dollhouse popcorn bucket costs $42.95 USD.

Cinemark

Cinemark will also be bringing a figure-style sipper to the theater for fans to purchase. It will be based on MerCat, and will essentially be a replica of the character. However, it will be completely hollow so that fans can fill it up with their favorite beverage.

Cinemark

The front will obviously showcase the front of MerCat. Buyers will be able to see her eyes, arms, and the starfish on her head. The back, on the other hand, will showcase her mermaid tail, which will be textured to look and feel like mermaid scales. The sipper will hold 22 oz. of liquid and will cost $26.95 USD.

The MerCat sipper and the dollhouse popcorn bucket will be available for purchase online or in select theaters while supplies last.

Cinemark's Gabby's Dollhouse General Merch and Tumbler

In addition to the fancier popcorn bucket and sipper, Cinemark will be offering some other Gabby's Dollhouse merchandise for fans.

Cinemark

For example, a themed tumbler will be available for purchase for $22.95 USD. The tumbler will feature MerCat on the front of it and will include the term "Fin-Tastic." The back side of the cup will feature the Gabby's Dollhouse logo.

Cinemark

Some of Cinemark's other merchandise for Gabby's Dollhouse (shared via Facebook) will include $15 plushies of some of the main characters, a cat-ear LED headband for $11.95, and a kids' combo that includes a popcorn bucket and a collector's cup for $10.95.

All Cinemark merch for Gabby's Dollhouse is available in select theaters while supplies last. The Fin-Tastic tumbler can also be purchased online.

Regal's Gabby's Dollhouse Cat Ears, Plushies, and Themed Combos

Regal also jumped in on the Gabby's Dollhouse action with some special merchandise of its own. In total, Regal will be bringing a collector's combo, a light-up headband, and some plushies.

Regal

The collector's combo will feature a tin Gabby's Dollhouse popcorn bucket that is rainbow-colored. It will showcase Gabby and Pandy Paws on it. The combo will also include a plastic collector's cup with Gabby's Dollhouse theming all around it. Fans will be able to collect cup toppers as well, with those being figures of some of the main characters.

Regal

Regal will also be offering a light-up headband. Similar to Cinemark's cat-ear headband, the ears will have lights inside them that can be turned on.

Regal

Gabby's Dollhouse plushies are also making their way to Regal. Different characters, such as Pandy Paws and MerCat, will be in stuffed form for any fans to purchase.

Regal's Gabby's Dollhouse merchandise will be available for purchase at select Regal locations while supplies last.